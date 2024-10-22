'Project 35' – Astana Qazaqstan show inside look into Mark Cavendish's record-breaking Tour de France stage win

Manxman's team release behind-the-scenes video with exclusive look into historic 35th triumph

Mark Cavendish took his historic 35th Tour de France stage winin Saint Vulbas
Astana Qazaqstan have released a detailed behind-the-scenes video looking inside 'Project 35' and their pursuit of a record-breaking Tour de France stage win with Mark Cavendish.

In the video posted to the team's YouTube page, they focus on moments leading up to Cavendish's winning moment on stage 5 into Saint-Vulbas, from his crash out of the 2023 Tour with a broken collarbone to his struggles in the heat on the opening stage of this year's race.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.