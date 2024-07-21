Mark Cavendish ends 17-year Tour de France career surrounded by family and cheering crowds

Asked if this is his last race, the British sprinting great answers, 'Likely so'

NICE FRANCE JULY 21 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 21 a 337km individual time trial from Monaco to Nice UCIWT on July 21 2024 in Nice France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan completes stage 21 of the Tour de France in NIce (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It was 17 years ago that sprinting great Mark Cavendish started his Tour de France career with a time trial in the streets of London in the 2007 race. Early on Sunday afternoon, after a record-breaking 35 stage wins, the British fastman completed his 15th and final Tour on the streets of Nice with, again, another time trial.

The second starter of the hilly 33.5-kilometre race against the clock from Monaco to Nice, the Astana Qazaqstan rider rolled down the start ramp at 14:41:30 local time, 90 seconds after teammate Davide Ballerini had opened the afternoon’s racing.

