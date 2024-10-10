Mark Cavendish to bow out from professional racing at the Singapore Criterium

Mark Cavendish will wave goodbye to the professional peloton in Singapore on November 10

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) is set to race for the final time in the professional peloton on November 10 at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, organisers ASO have confirmed.

The Manxman, who this summer broke Eddy Merckx's longstanding Tour de France stage wins record with his 35th victory, will line up alongside Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and past winners Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) and Vincenzo Nibali at the criterium.

Cavendish's final Tour de France stage triumph came on stage 5 in Saint-Vulbas, with the 39-year-old going on to battle through the mountains and complete the race on his 15th career start.

The two-time Tour green jersey winner will face off against the two most recent winners of the points classification in Girmay and Philipsen, while Roglič, Froome and Nibali will accompany Yukiya Arashiro as part of a 'Tour de France legends' team.

Other riders taking part in the criterium include Arnaud De Lie, Victor Campenaerts and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny), Jonas Abrahamsen, Tobias Johannessen, Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility), Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek), Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and TotalEnergies pair Anthony Turgis and Matteo Vercher.

Cavendish, who has 165 wins to his name throughout an 18-year career including stages at this year's Tour Colombia and Tour de Hongrie, was last week awarded a knighthood by Prince William.

Following the ceremony in Windsor Castle, Cavendish said that he still had races to compete in during the remainder of 2024, though he didn't reveal where he'd be lining up.

"I've still got races this year. I'm still training for them, it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander," Cavendish said, before shutting the door on continuing into 2025.

"I've already said I won't do another Tour de France," he added. "That's public knowledge, I won't do another Tour de France.

"I am very fortunate to have got to do what I love for so many years and to see other people inspired by that and riding bikes themselves. It's wonderful. You know, I'm just a lad from the Isle of Man, to be a Knight Commander, that's not something I could ever have dreamed of."

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium is not a UCI event, so any result at the race won't be counted towards Cavendish's official palmarès.

It's likely that he has already raced his final UCI event at the Tour de France, given that only a handful of major races remain on the 2024 calendar, including the Tour of Guangxi (October 15-20), Giro del Veneto (October 16), Japan Cup (October 20) and Veneto Classic (October 20).