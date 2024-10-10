Mark Cavendish to bow out from professional racing at the Singapore Criterium

By
published

Record-breaking Tour de France stage winner will take on final pro race on November 10

Mark Cavendish will wave goodbye to the professional peloton in Singapore on November 10
Mark Cavendish will wave goodbye to the professional peloton in Singapore on November 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) is set to race for the final time in the professional peloton on November 10 at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, organisers ASO have confirmed.

The Manxman, who this summer broke Eddy Merckx's longstanding Tour de France stage wins record with his 35th victory, will line up alongside Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and past winners Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) and Vincenzo Nibali at the criterium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.