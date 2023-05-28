Primoz Roglic shows new inner peace after emotional Giro d'Italia victory

Primo Roglic celebrates with the winner trophy, Trofeo Senza Fine, after securing the overall title at the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Primož Roglič has been caught in a whirlwind of emotions during the 2023 Giro d’Italia, especially since winning the Monte Lussari mountain time trial on Saturday and snatching victory from Geraint Thomas.

Yet on Sunday evening, as the sun set over Rome, Roglič appeared to have found some inner peace. The pressures and pain of daily racing are over; replaced by emotions, memories, thoughts, pride and sheer happiness.

The pain of defeat in the 2020 Tour de France have been vanquished forever. The pain of reconstructive surgery on his once battered shoulder are a fading memory, and even the pain of his crashes in this year’s Giro d’Italia are now only scars and signs of an intense battle.

“There’s just so many emotions going on, especially after yesterday, I can’t really describe in words, they’re memories for a lifetime,” Rogič told the journalists in Rome after pulling on the Giro d’Italia winner’s maglia rosa and celebrating with his young family and teammates.

His Giro d’Italia victory is not about redemption for 2020, and he is not concerned about returning to his best after injury and surgery. Roglič has learnt to live in the present.

“Every situation is new, there are always new challenges in life. Obviously, there’s a more happy end this time,” he said, unperturbed about talking about defeat in the 2020 Tour de France.

“We all learnt a bit from 2020, and this time it worked out well, and I’m enjoying it. When you get older, you get wiser. I’ve lived with a lot of emotions, both negative and positive.

“I don’t care about my level going up or down, my results going up or down. It’s not about the level, for me, it’s more about finding who you are. I still like to be part of this world and to race and compete, so I came back.”

Roglič again refused to say if he will consider riding this year’s Tour de France, but it remains a goal to complete, perhaps the only thing he stills in his career.

“Obviously, I know what is missing from my palmares,” he said.

“I’ve won some good races. But I’m not stressed about it. First, I really want to enjoy this and see what life and challenges bring us.

Roglič has added a Giro d’Italia victory to his impressive palmares and three Vuelta a Espana victories. “Every Grand Tour is new and always a new challenge,” he suggested.

You can never compare the Giro to Vuelta. Every win has its own challenges, and they’re all super hard. I was hunting Giro this year, but it was a rollercoaster. You wish for it all to go nicer and easier, but some guys didn't even make it to Rome. I had this opportunity, and yesterday’s stage win was the cherry on the cake, I’m super thankful.”

Italian journalist Leonardo Piccione of the excellent Bidon podcast reminded Roglič about a Facebook post from 2016, when he made his debut at the Giro d’Italia.

It read: “It’s nice to see what life can give you if you are brave enough to start walking.”

He was asked: What can life and cycling still give you after this Giro?

Roglič was initially surprised by the emotivity of the question but again wore his heart on the sleeve of his pristine Giro d’Italia winner’s pink jersey.

“It’s life, huh? Maybe it’ll bring a new challenge, a new race, or maybe different things in life. But there’s always a challenge you can go for that you fight for,” Roglič said, summarising the 2023 Giro d’Italia, his career and his life.