Primož Roglič docked 20 seconds for drafting behind team car on stage 15 of Vuelta a España

Ben O'Connor's lead goes out to 1:03 with penalty

Primož Roglič has been docked 20 seconds by the commissaires at the Vuelta a España for drafting behind the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team car following his bike change ahead of the final climb to Cuitu Negru on stage 15.

After placing fifth on the stage, Roglič had initially closed to within 43 seconds of red jersey Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) atop the Vuelta a España GC standings. He remains second overall after the time penalty, but his deficit is now 1:03 as the race breaks for its second and final rest day.

