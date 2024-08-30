Primož Roglič looks like red jersey-elect after crushing Vuelta a España display at Puerto de Ancares

Ben O’Connor’s hold on the lead loosened while Slovenian also makes big gains on Mas and Carapaz

PUERTO DE ANCARES SPAIN AUGUST 30 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe attacks during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 13 a 176km stage from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares 1659m UCIWT on August 30 2024 in Puerto de Ancares Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Primoz Roglic of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe attacks on the Puerto de Ancares on stage 13 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

How does a rider lose a Vuelta a España lead to Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)? Two ways, it seems. Gradually, then suddenly. 

After diligently chipping away at his deficit to Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) for the past week, Roglič simply hacked off a huge chunk on the upper reaches of the Puerto de Ancares on stage 13.

