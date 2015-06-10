Pozzovivo confirmed for Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo made a visiit to the race today sporting bandages on his head from his crash a few days earlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo sits down with journalists for an interview as he made a return to the race after crashing out earlier in the week (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo lost a minute due to the last crash today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ag2r-La Mondiale have confirmed that Domenico Pozzovivo will return to racing at the Tour de Suisse this week in his first outing since crashing out of the Giro d'Italia on stage 3. Pozzovivo fell heavily on a winding descent and was taken to via ambulance to hospital, where it was revealed the Italian suffered a cranial-facial trauma, while a CT scan reported no brain injury.

Pozzovivo returned to the Giro on stage 8 sporting bandages on his head and has since recovered from his injuries to resume training with his eye on making a comeback at the Swiss WorldTour event, which starts Saturday with a 5.1km prologue.

"I resumed training after eight days (May 19). I've had a CT scan of my head. I had various appointments with doctors for my facial injuries, a neurologist, and all is well," Pozzovivo said of his post-crash diagnosis and recovery.

"Yes, it made ​​me happy," Pozzovivo said of getting back on the home trainer. "Especially since I saw that I soon rediscovered the good feelings. My condition was very good when I fell. It was reassuring to see that it came back pretty quickly.

"I really want to race again, to fight. At the Tour de Suisse, I'll take it day-by-day and according to the sensations I'll see if I go for the GC or focus on stage wins. I hope to be in good shape for the Italian Championships.

"I'll take a break in early July, as was originally planned. Then I will start my preparation for the Vuelta a Espana with a training camp at altitude. I'll return to racing at the Tour de l'Ain (August 11-15).