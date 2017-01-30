Porte still top of WorldTour standings after Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Orica-Scott take over from BMC in team rankings
BMC's Richie Porte, 32 today, has retained his position atop the UCI WorldTour rankings following his 21st place at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a haul of 672 points. His BMC team drop to second on the team standings with Orica-Scott taking over with a lead of 951 points to 867 points.
The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race was the first one-day race on the WorldTour calendar this year and also the first new WorldTour event to be held.
Victory for Nikias Arndt handed the Team Sunweb rider 300 points with Simon Gerrans picking up 250 points for second place. As he was riding for the national team, Cam Meyer's third place was not rewarded with WorldTour points.
Tour Down Under runner-up behind Porte, Orica-Scott's Esteban Chaves stays in second place on 422 points with Nathan Haas jumping over Jay McCarthy and into third place on 295 points. In total, 78 riders have now scored at least one WorldTour point.
Thanks to Arndt's win on Sunday, Team Sunweb was the biggest mover in the team standings, improving from 11th to fourth. Astana remain bottom after two events with just 30 points. Of the 18 teams, 14 have scored more than 100 points.
The next race on the calendar is the Abu Dhabi Tour (February 23-26) where the winner will be awarded 300 points. The first WorldTour race on European soil is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 25 with 300 points also going to the winner.
The race with the most points on offer this season is the Tour de France where the winner will be awarded at least 1000 points.
WorldTour standings - January 29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|672
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|422
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|395
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|385
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|300
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|260
|7
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|260
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|250
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|225
|10
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|185
|11
|Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|175
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|165
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|72
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|22
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|45
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|25
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|35
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|29
|R?ben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|30
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|30
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|32
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|35
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|37
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|38
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|39
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|41
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|43
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|44
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|46
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|10
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|49
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|10
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|51
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|52
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|10
|57
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|59
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|61
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|62
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|63
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|66
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|72
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|73
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|74
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|77
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|78
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - Scott
|951
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|867
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|482
|4
|Team Sunweb
|410
|5
|Team Dimension Data
|405
|6
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|350
|7
|Quick - Step Floors
|284
|8
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|248
|9
|Team Sky
|242
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|240
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|222
|12
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|127
|13
|Movistar Team
|125
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|103
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|70
|17
|FDJ
|43
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|30
