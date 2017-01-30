Porte still top of WorldTour standings after Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Richie Porte, 32 today, has retained his position atop the UCI WorldTour rankings following his 21st place at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a haul of 672 points. His BMC team drop to second on the team standings with Orica-Scott taking over with a lead of 951 points to 867 points.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race was the first one-day race on the WorldTour calendar this year and also the first new WorldTour event to be held.

Victory for Nikias Arndt handed the Team Sunweb rider 300 points with Simon Gerrans picking up 250 points for second place. As he was riding for the national team, Cam Meyer's third place was not rewarded with WorldTour points.

Tour Down Under runner-up behind Porte, Orica-Scott's Esteban Chaves stays in second place on 422 points with Nathan Haas jumping over Jay McCarthy and into third place on 295 points. In total, 78 riders have now scored at least one WorldTour point.

Thanks to Arndt's win on Sunday, Team Sunweb was the biggest mover in the team standings, improving from 11th to fourth. Astana remain bottom after two events with just 30 points. Of the 18 teams, 14 have scored more than 100 points.

The next race on the calendar is the Abu Dhabi Tour (February 23-26) where the winner will be awarded 300 points. The first WorldTour race on European soil is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 25 with 300 points also going to the winner.

The race with the most points on offer this season is the Tour de France where the winner will be awarded at least 1000 points.

WorldTour standings - January 29

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 672 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 422 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 395 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 385 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 300 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 260 7 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 260 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 250 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 225 10 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 185 11 Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 175 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 165 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 125 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 120 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 85 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 18 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 72 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 50 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 22 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 45 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 45 24 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 40 25 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 35 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 35 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 32 28 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 29 R?ben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 30 30 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 30 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 32 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 25 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 25 34 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 22 35 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 22 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 37 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 20 38 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 20 39 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 20 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 41 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 43 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 44 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 46 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 10 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 49 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 10 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 51 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 10 52 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 53 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 10 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 10 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 10 59 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 61 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 62 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 63 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 8 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 66 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 72 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 74 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 3 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 77 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 78 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1