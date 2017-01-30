Trending

Porte still top of WorldTour standings after Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Orica-Scott take over from BMC in team rankings

Richie Porte (BMC)

BMC's Richie Porte, 32 today, has retained his position atop the UCI WorldTour rankings following his 21st place at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with a haul of 672 points. His BMC team drop to second on the team standings with Orica-Scott taking over with a lead of 951 points to 867 points.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race was the first one-day race on the WorldTour calendar this year and also the first new WorldTour event to be held.

Victory for Nikias Arndt handed the Team Sunweb rider 300 points with Simon Gerrans picking up 250 points for second place. As he was riding for the national team, Cam Meyer's third place was not rewarded with WorldTour points.

Tour Down Under runner-up behind Porte, Orica-Scott's Esteban Chaves stays in second place on 422 points with Nathan Haas jumping over Jay McCarthy and into third place on 295 points. In total, 78 riders have now scored at least one WorldTour point.

Thanks to Arndt's win on Sunday, Team Sunweb was the biggest mover in the team standings, improving from 11th to fourth. Astana remain bottom after two events with just 30 points. Of the 18 teams, 14 have scored more than 100 points.

The next race on the calendar is the Abu Dhabi Tour (February 23-26) where the winner will be awarded 300 points. The first WorldTour race on European soil is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 25 with 300 points also going to the winner.

The race with the most points on offer this season is the Tour de France where the winner will be awarded at least 1000 points. 

WorldTour standings - January 29

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team672pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott422
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data395
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe385
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb300
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott260
7Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin260
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott250
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi225
10Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal185
11Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team175
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo165
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors125
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky120
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb102
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors85
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe75
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky72
19Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo55
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team50
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale50
22Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac45
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team45
24Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac40
25Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin35
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky35
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors32
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team30
29R?ben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo30
30Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ30
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
32Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo25
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin25
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors22
35Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac22
36Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo21
37Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac20
38Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida20
39Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors20
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
41Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
42Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
43Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin12
44Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo12
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
46James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal12
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal10
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
49Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data10
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ10
51Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin10
52Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
53Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo10
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott10
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team10
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida10
59Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
61Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe10
62Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
63Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin8
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
66Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott5
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb5
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
72Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
74Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi3
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3
76Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott2
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott2
78Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - Scott951pts
2BMC Racing Team867
3Bora - Hansgrohe482
4Team Sunweb410
5Team Dimension Data405
6Team Katusha Alpecin350
7Quick - Step Floors284
8UAE Abu Dhabi248
9Team Sky242
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo240
11Lotto Soudal222
12Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team127
13Movistar Team125
14Trek - Segafredo103
15AG2R La Mondiale79
16Bahrain - Merida70
17FDJ43
18Astana Pro Team30