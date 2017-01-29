On-board highlights of Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Video

Image 1 of 2 A smiling Nikias Arndt on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Annemiek van Vleuten with the winner's trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) and Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) rode away with the wins Sunday in the men's and women's editions of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Normally a domestique, Van Vleuten was the lone Orica rider in an escape group of five that approached the line together. She was the second rider to jump but the first to cross the line to take the win.

Arndt had to narrowly squeeze out the win in a bunch kick among 23 riders after Cameron Meyer (KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team) took a late-race flyer in the final kilometres. Arndt and the bunch caught Meyer in time to launch a full-on gallop, where the German sprinter was able to hold off Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) for the win.

You can catch highlights of both races with the videos below.