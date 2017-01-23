Tour Down Under wrap: Porte, Sagan and home domination - Podcast
Cyclingnews team looks back at the WorldTour opener
In the last Tour Down Under podcast of 2017, the Cyclingnews team once again link up with French correspondent Jean Francois Quenét to analyse the race and draw conclusions from the six-day race.
The team also look at Caleb Ewan, who comes away from the race with four stage wins. The Orica-Scott rider dominated his rivals here at the Tour Down Under but bigger challenges are on the horizon with the Giro d'Italia part of his programme.
