WorldTour team jersey and accessories guide

Image 1 of 35 Team Sky partner with Kask and Oakley for helmets and eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 35 Ben Swift wears the UAE Abu Dhabi jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 35 A closer look at Movistar's Abus helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 35 LottoNL-Jumbo also wear Shimano footwear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 35 A closer look at Bahrain-Merida's custom Sidi Shots (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 35 Quick-Step wear Eko• eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 35 UAE Abu Dhabi's MET helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 35 Gaerne supply Lotto-Soudal's footwear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 35 AG2R's Eko• helmet with aeroshell (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe's custom Specialized footwear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 35 A look at the Quick-Step helmet, glasses and jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 35 Astana's Limar helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 35 Shimano eyewear and Lazer helmets for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 35 Lazer provide both the eyewear and helmets for Lotto-Soudal (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 35 Specialized S-Works Evade helmet for Quick-Step (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 35 Distinctive gold eyewear and helmets for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 35 The Sportful Trek-Segafredo jersey for 2017 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 35 Nibali wears Rudy Project eyewear and helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 35 Trek-Segafedo's jersey was voted the best of 2017 by Cyclingnews readers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 35 Mark Renshaw in the 2017 Dimension Data kit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 35 The FDJ 2017 kit is made by AlZ (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 35 Luis Leon Sanchez in Astana's 2017 jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe's jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe wear Specialized shoes and helmets, with Adidas eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 35 Giro helmets and BollŽ eyewear for Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 35 BMC Racing Team have Assos kit, Oakley eyewear and Giro helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 35 Shimano S-Phyre clothing for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 35 GSG kit, Eko• helmets and BollŽ eyewear for AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 35 FDJ's AlŽ kit and BBB helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 35 Abus helmets, Adidas eyewear, Endura kit and Diadora shoes for Movistar (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 35 POC offer a range of eyewear styles for the Cannondale-Drapac riders (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 35 Exteondo provide Team Sunweb with kit and Giant supply the helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 35 Scott eyewear and helmets for Orica-Scott and Giordana kit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 35 MET helmets and Oakley eyewear for Dimension Data (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 35 Team Sky wear Castelli jerseys (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Each season begins with ceremonious unveilings of new kit to be worn by the teams for the upcoming season. However, in recent years it has become more common to have specific jerseys for training and even for specific races. Further to this, as sponsors and manufacturers inevitably change, as do team colours and designs.

The 2017 season sees a prominence of red jerseys with Katusha-Alpecin, BMC Racing Team, Lotto Soudal, Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo all opting for a mostly-red design. Movistar, AG2R La Mondiale and FDJ retain their familiar designs despite FDJ and AG2R changing kit suppliers. New WorldTour teams Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Abu Dhabi adorn fairly conservative designs, whilst LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sunweb (formerly Giant-Alpecin), Astana and Orica-Scott run similar designs to the 2016 season. Team Sky, Dimension Data and Cannondale-Drapac update their familiar designs and Quick-Step have seemingly gone for a throwback design from the early 2000s.

Shimano’s S-Phyre clothing line makes its WorldTour debut with LottoNL-Jumbo. Shimano also supply shoes and eyewear to the Dutch outfit. With Lazer, (bought by Shimano Europe last year) completing the team issue kit.

The iconic POC helmets and eyewear of Cannondale-Drapac extends to the teams clothing in 2017, with the red trim of the kit paying homage to the Drapac Pro-Continental team that merged with Slipstream Sports mid-season in 2016.

With Tinkoff folding, Italian brand Sporful’s presence in the WorldTour was under threat. However, with Bahrain-Merida opting for the Italian bran and a delayed announcement from Trek-Segafredo, the company has doubled its presence in the top level of the sport. The Italian supplier trend continues with Giordana providing both Astana and Orica-Scott with racing apparel and Castelli moving from Cannondale-Drapac to Team Sky.

Team issue helmets have long been a tradition with many WorldTour teams. In more recent years however, we have seen partnerships and official suppliers of accessories extended to both eyewear and shoes. The most prominent shoe designs are the teal S-Works shoes of Bora-Hansgrohe and gold, red and white Sidi Shots belonging to Bahrain-Merida. Peter Sagan’s second World Championship title earns the Slovakian the right to wear his own custom shoes and helmet to match his custom Specialized bike frames. Further to this, Sagan has a personal contract with eyewear firm 100% and seemingly has an endless supply of models to choose from, whilst his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates are equipped with Adidas eyewear.

Not all WorldTour teams have partnerships for each individual accessory and many riders opt for their own preference of shoes and glasses. The most unique of which belong to Adam Hansen, who constructs his own shoes from a single carbon fibre piece and a BOA ratchet positioned on the arch of the foot.

Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the kit manufacturers, helmet suppliers, as well as any partnerships with glasses or shoe brands. Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at all of the apparel designs of the WorldTour in 2017.