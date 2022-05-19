Police obtain search warrant in Moriah Wilson homicide investigation
By Kirsten Frattini published
Austin police identify vehicle connected with fatal shooting of gravel racer
The Austin Police Department (APD) have obtained a search warrant for a South Austin, Texas, home in connection to the deadly shooting of gravel racer Moriah Wilson, according to a report in the investigative news outlet KXAN.
Wilson was killed in a shooting at a home in East Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a case currently under investigation by the APD. Wilson had travelled to Texas to compete at the Gravel Locos held on Saturday in Hico, located between Austin and Dallas.
According to the warrant, Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and returned to the East Austin home after 8:30 p.m. Camera footage from a nearby home showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m.
The vehicle seen in the footage matched the description of a vehicle found at the south Austin home, the warrant said. Cyclingnews spoke with APD on Thursday and they confirmed the investigation was ongoing.
In the first reports made by CBS Austin on Thursday, May 12, an APD spokesperson stated that the victim, unnamed at that time, was found unresponsive in the East Austin home by a friend. In addition, the APD spokesperson said that police were treating the shooting as "suspicious". A separate report by Velonews on Friday, May 13, named Wilson as the victim.
On Saturday, May 14, APD published an official report to its Facebook channel confirming that on Wednesday, May 11 at approximately 9:56 p.m. it responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch call from a woman who had returned to her East Austin home to find her friend, Wilson, unresponsive.
“Investigators arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures. However, the victim died from her injuries. The victim is Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson was pronounced deceased at 10:10 P.M. by Dr. Escott,” according to the APD statement.
“The investigation shows someone shot Wilson inside the home on Maple Ave. Detectives have identified a person of interest. There is no reason to suspect any threats to the public, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act.
“On May 12, 2022, the Travis County Medical Examiner's conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.
“Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.
“This case is being investigated as Austin's 27th homicide of 2022.”
Wilson made a lasting impact on the cycling world as the fastest-rising star in gravel racing, not only for her mountain biking and gravel racing strengths but for her friendly and approachable personality. Upon the tragic news of her death, the cycling community paid tribute to Wilson's life and expressed their condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.
Kirsten Frattini
