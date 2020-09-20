Pogacar to ride yellow Colnago for Tour de France final stage in Paris

Image 1 of 2 Pogacar's bike for stage 21 of the Tour de France, complete with yellow detailing throughout (Image credit: Twitter: SigmaSports) Image 2 of 2 Ernesto Colnago seen holding the Tour winner's new V3Rs frameset (Image credit: Colnago)

As has almost become customary for the final stage of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar will ride aboard a new, all-yellow bike for the stage 21 procession into Paris.

The bike in question will be the Colnago V3RS, the lightweight all-rounder model that Pogacar has been riding throughout the race, despite Colnago also offering the UAE Team Emirates team the choice of two other models.

In a post on Colnago's Twitter, Ernesto Colnago is seen holding the V3Rs frameset, with the caption, "Ready for the final stage @LeTour".

Ready for the final stage @LeTour pic.twitter.com/0VL6p6fl3rSeptember 20, 2020

While the tradition has become almost a given, Pogacar's surprising late ascent to the top of the GC standings on Saturday's stage 20 time trial led to doubts as to whether Colnago had planned for the 21-year-old to lead the race into Paris.

Not least because in the long and incredibly-well-decorated history of the Italian brand, this, amazingly, will be Colnago's first ever Tour de France win – notwithstanding Eddy Merckx's victories on rebranded frames back in 1971 and 1972.

A separate tweet from UAE Team Emirates shows a video of a team mechanic fitting Pogacar's name sticker to the seat stay of the new bike, which is complete with yellow seatpost, matching yellow bar tape, yellow Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals, and yellow Elite bottle cages.

What a beauty 🤩Nice little surprise for @TamauPogi from @Colnagoworld this morning 👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9GxGSbYVx1September 20, 2020

Despite having opted for disc brakes for the race's flat stage 10, the Slovenian's yellow bike will be rim-brake-equipped using Campagnolo Super Record direct-mount calipers. The frame is paired with Campagnolo's Bora WTO 60 wheels, which have been set up tubeless-ready with Vittoria Corsa tyres.

And, despite riding La Planche des Belles Filles without a power meter, data collection will return to normal with the fitment of a Stages power meter and his Stages Dash computer.