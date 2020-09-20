Pogacar to ride yellow Colnago for Tour de France final stage in Paris
By Josh Croxton
Tour de France winner is given yellow Colnago V3RS by Ernesto Colnago
As has almost become customary for the final stage of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar will ride aboard a new, all-yellow bike for the stage 21 procession into Paris.
The bike in question will be the Colnago V3RS, the lightweight all-rounder model that Pogacar has been riding throughout the race, despite Colnago also offering the UAE Team Emirates team the choice of two other models.
In a post on Colnago's Twitter, Ernesto Colnago is seen holding the V3Rs frameset, with the caption, "Ready for the final stage @LeTour".
Ready for the final stage @LeTour pic.twitter.com/0VL6p6fl3rSeptember 20, 2020
While the tradition has become almost a given, Pogacar's surprising late ascent to the top of the GC standings on Saturday's stage 20 time trial led to doubts as to whether Colnago had planned for the 21-year-old to lead the race into Paris.
Not least because in the long and incredibly-well-decorated history of the Italian brand, this, amazingly, will be Colnago's first ever Tour de France win – notwithstanding Eddy Merckx's victories on rebranded frames back in 1971 and 1972.
A separate tweet from UAE Team Emirates shows a video of a team mechanic fitting Pogacar's name sticker to the seat stay of the new bike, which is complete with yellow seatpost, matching yellow bar tape, yellow Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals, and yellow Elite bottle cages.
What a beauty 🤩Nice little surprise for @TamauPogi from @Colnagoworld this morning 👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9GxGSbYVx1September 20, 2020
Despite having opted for disc brakes for the race's flat stage 10, the Slovenian's yellow bike will be rim-brake-equipped using Campagnolo Super Record direct-mount calipers. The frame is paired with Campagnolo's Bora WTO 60 wheels, which have been set up tubeless-ready with Vittoria Corsa tyres.
And, despite riding La Planche des Belles Filles without a power meter, data collection will return to normal with the fitment of a Stages power meter and his Stages Dash computer.
- Best cycling computers: GPS, maps, data and more, the best bike computers can do it all
- Best power meters: Consistent power data for both indoor and real-world cycling
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.