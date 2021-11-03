Pogacar and Van Vleuten top of the world: 2021 rankings round-up

Tadej Pogačar and Annemiek van Vleuten were the number-one ranked riders of the 2021 season, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and SD Worx the most successful teams.

With all UCI-classified races for 2021 now complete, the rankings for 2021 as a whole are effectively complete. The UCI’s World Ranking, which gradually replaced the old WorldTour ranking, works on a 52-week rolling basis, whereby riders add to their tallies but continuously lose the points they scored 12 months ago.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the rescheduling of the 2020 season into November, the latest published rankings feature results solely from 2021 and can therefore effectively be read as an end-of-season ranking.

Pogačar tops the men’s World Ranking, way out in front of runner-up Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič.

With victories at the Tour de France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Il Lombardia among his tally of 13 for the season, the Slovenian amassed a whopping 5363 points. That makes him the most successful rider in the history of the World Ranking, which admittedly is only seven years old, as he beat Peter Sagan’s 2016 tally of 5,359 by a mere four points.

Alejandro Valverde is the only other rider to ever break the 5000-point barrier, with 5090 in 2015, although the points allocation for various races has since been tweaked, making direct comparisons difficult.

Either way, Pogačar's Grand Tour title and Monument double see him end the season almost 1,000 points clear of second-placed Van Aert, who won three stages at the Tour de France, Amstel Gold Race, and Gent-Wevelgem among his 13 victories. The third rider who claimed 13 wins in 2021, Roglič, is third on the ranking with 3,924 points, having won the Vuelta a España for the third time straight.

Julian Alaphilippe, who bagged 600 points with his second successive World Championships road race title in Belgium, is in fourth place, overhauling Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal on 2,576 points. Rounding out the top 10 are Sonny Colbrelli, Mathieu van der Poel, Adam Yates, João Almeida, and Richard Carapaz.

Men's World Ranking Top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5363 2 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4382 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3924 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3104 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2576 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2553 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2461 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2251 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2219 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2018

On the women’s side, Van Vleuten ends the year at the top of the rankings for the third time in her career after 2017 and 2018.

In her debut season with Movistar, the Dutchwoman won the Tour of Flanders, the Olympic Games time trial, and Challenge by La Vuelta among 12 high-quality victories. She also bolstered her total with 10 finishes on the lower steps of the podium, taking her to 5,053 points.

As with Pogacar, Van Vleuten’s lead at the top of the standings is utterly convincing, with second place going to Elisa Longo Borghini on 3,485 points. The Italian champion had one of the best seasons of her career and amassed a wealth of points in the Classics, winning Trofeo Binda and GP Plouay and finishing on the podium at Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-LIège, Strade Bianche, and La Flèche Wallonne.

Marianne Vos, winner of Gent-Wevelgem, Amstel Gold Race, and two stages of the Giro d’Italia, is a close third on 3,378 points, but also had her share of near misses, with second place at Paris-Roubaix, World Championships, and Trofeo Binda.

The fight for the podium is close, with breakout Dutch star Demi Vollering, winner of Liège, trailing by just 35 points in fourth, while last year’s top-ranked rider, Anna van der Breggen, places fifth in the final season of her career that saw her win the Giro d’Italia, La Flèche Wallonne, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The rest of the top-10 is rounded out by Marlen Reusser, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Lotte Kopecky, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and Lisa Brennauer.

Unlike the men, the fixed WorldTour ranking, which solely covers WorldTour events, is still in place for the women, with Van Vleuten topping that one as well. The main difference is Vollering is up in second, ahead of Longo Borghini and Vos.

Women's World Ranking top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar 5053 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3485 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3378 4 Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx 3343 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx 2732 6 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana 2364 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram 2223 8 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 2152 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 2140 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT 1969

Teams

As well as individual riders, the UCI World Ranking also covers teams, and Deceuninck-QuickStep ended the season on the top step.

The Belgian team have consistently been the team with the most race wins over the past decade, and their tally of 65 this year helped them to top spot with 15,641 points. Having topped the ranking when it was introduced in 2019, they lost the crown to Jumbo-Visma last year but are now back on top.

It was a nail-biter, however. Ineos Grenadiers led the way for much of the season and Deceuninck-QuickStep only toppled them in the dying embers of the campaign.

At the end of September, the British team were in the lead but a strong end to the year, including the Italian Classics where Fausto Masnada was runner-up at Il Lombardia, snatched it for them. In the end, Ineos trailed by 643 points.

Jumbo-Visma are no longer in top spot but end the year on the podium with 12914 points after the exploits of Roglič and an Aert. It’s interesting to not that, while Ineos and Jumbo had their tallies bolstered by Grand Tour victories, Deceuninck-QuickStep relied much less on overall stage race success, but rather on sheer volume of wins in individual stages and one-day races.

Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates and Colbrelli’s Bahrain Victorious round out the top-five, while sixth place goes to Alpecin-Fenix, a remarkable feat given they are a second division ProTeam. As a result, they have once again earned automatic invites to all WorldTour races next year.

Arkéa-Samsic are the other ProTeam to finish ahead of some WorldTour teams, placing 17th ahead of Lotto Soudal, BikeExchange, Qhubeka-NextHash, and Team DSM, who are the bottom-ranked WorldTour outfit with just 3,887 points.

Men's team ranking Pos. Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 15641 2 Ineos Grenadiers 14998 3 Jumbo-Visma 12914 4 UAE Team Emirates 12355 5 Bahrain Victorious 10429 6 Alpecin-Fenix 8251 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 8222 8 AG2R Citroën Team 7151 9 Groupama-FDJ 6715 10 Israel Start-Up Nation 6704 11 Movistar 6656 12 Trek-Segafredo 6593 13 Astana-Premier Tech 6469 14 Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert 5571 15 Cofidis 5481 16 EF Education-Nippo 5362 17 Arkea-Samsic 5000 18 Lotto Soudal 4704 19 Team BikeExchange 4686 20 Qhubeka-NextHash 4368 21 Team DSM 3887 22 TotalEnergies 3192 23 Uno-X Pro Cycling 2848 24 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2736 25 Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 2037

On the women’s side, SD Worx end the year in pole position. The Dutch squad was a steady presence at the top of women’s cycling for many years but were bettered by the relatively new Trek-Segafredo women’s squad last year.

They were the top two teams again this year, but it wasn’t really a close contest, as SD Worx amassed 12,389 points, more than 3000 more than Trek-Segafredo.

This was largely down to depth. Longo Borghini was the highest ranked of the two squads for Trek, but SD Worx could boast five of the 25 top-ranked riders of the season.

Van Vleuten almost single-handedly propelled Movistar into third place, although the contribution of Emma Norsgaard – winner of five races including two stages and the overall at Festival Elsy Jacobs – can’t be forgotten.

There are more than 2,500 points back to the rest of a top-10 that’s more closely packed, with Team DSM pushing Ale BTC Ljubljana into fourth place, while Canyon-Sram, Liv Racing, FDJ, Jumbo-Visma, and BikeExchange round out the top 10.

Women's team ranking Pos. Team Result 1 SD Worx 12389 2 Trek-Segafredo 9158 3 Movistar 9067 4 Team DSM 6414 5 Ale BTC Ljubljana 6396 6 Canyon-Sram 6107 7 Liv Racing 5834 8 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5730 9 Jumbo-Visma 5413 10 Team BikeExchange 3695 11 Valcar Travel & Service 3525 12 Ceratizit WNT 3472 13 Tibco Silicon Valley Bank 1869 14 Monex Women's Pro Cycling 1799 15 Parkhotel Valkenburg 1454 16 Drops-Le Col 1094 17 Cogeas Mettler Look 1044 18 Arkea Pro Cycling 974 19 WCC Team 866 20 Bepink 746 21 Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 688 22 Rally Cycling 614 23 Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime 592 24 NXTG Racing 552 25 Team Coop-Hitec Products 551

The other rankings

In terms of nations, Belgium - thanks to Van Aert but also the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Jasper Philipsen, Jaserp Stuyven and Tim Merlier - end the year as the most successful. Slovenia, powered by Pogacar and Roglic but also Matej Mohoric, are second, followed by France, Italy, and Great Britain.

Unsurprisingly, the Netherlands once again topped the women’s nations rankings. With such an enormous share of the world’s best riders, including Van Vleuten, Vos, Van der Breggen, and Vollering, they are way out in front on 16147 points. That’s almost double the tally of second-placed Italy, while Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland round out the top five.

As well as the headline categories, the UCI’s system comprises several other rankings. As part of the men’s World Ranking, there are separate categories for stage races and one-day races.

With more points on offer to the winner of the Tour de France than any other race, Pogacar tops the stage race ranking on 3423 points. It wasn’t just the Tour, though. Pogacar won four of the five stage races he entered: UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour of Slovenia, and Tour de France. At the only one he didn’t win, Itzulia Basque Country, he was on the podium.

Roglic, who won Itzulia as well as the Vuelta, is second on 2499 points. He only entered four stage races, crashing to 15th while in the lead at Paris-Nice before crashing out of the Tour de France altogether.

Given the weighting towards Grand Tour wins, it’s unsurprising that Giro champion Egan Bernal sits in third place on 2187 points, although he made two three-week appearances and bolstered his total with sixth at the Vuelta. Joao Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard round out the top five.

Men's Stage race world ranking Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3423 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2499 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2187 4 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1771 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 1545 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1481 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 1463 8 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1341 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1315 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1293

As for the one-day sphere, Van Aert is the clear winner, despite not landing a Monument or Olympic or world title. As well as his wins at Gent-Wevelgem, Amstel Gold, and the Belgian national road race, he was fourth at Strade Bianche, third at Milan-San Remo, sixth at Tour of Flanders, second at Brabantse Pijl, second in the Olympics road race, and seventh at Paris-Roubaix.

Van Aert ended up on 3016 points, 500 clear of world champion Alaphilippe, who also won his third Flèche Wallonne and placed second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Strade Bianche. Pogacar’s Monument double took him to third place, just ahead of Strade Bianche winner and Flanders runner-up Van der Poel, while the top-five was rounded out by Roubaix champion Colbrelli.

Men's One-day race world ranking Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3016 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2523 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1915 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1836 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1705 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1565 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1440 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 1425 9 Giacomo NIzzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-NetxHash 1381 10 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1343

The UCI also runs various Continental Tours, with the individual ranking essentially comprising the best-placed riders from each continent in the World ranking. Pogacar, therefore, tops the Europe Tour, Bernal tops the America Tour, Alexey Lutsenko tops the Asia Tour, Biniam Girmay tops the Africa Tour and Richie Porte tops the Oceania Tour.

Finally, 21-year-old New Zealander Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx) tops the ranking for best young rider in the Women’s WorldTour.

Men's nation ranking Pos. Country Result 1 Belgium 14349 2 Slovenia 11993 3 France 11541 4 Italy 10851 5 Great Britain 9960 6 Netherlands 9808 7 Spain 7979 8 Denmark 7911 9 Australia 7001 10 Colombia 6796 11 Germany 5230 12 Switzerland 4290 13 Norway 4017 14 Portugal 3893 15 Ecuador 3067 16 USA 2956 17 Canada 2858 18 Poland 2532 19 Russian Federation 2350 20 Austria 2174

Women's nation ranking Pos. Country Result 1 Netherlands 16147 2 Italy 8411 3 Denmark 4338 4 Germany 4212 5 Switzerland 4072 6 USA 3637 7 Great Britain 3579 8 Australia 3514 9 France 3259 10 Belgium 3254

Women's WorldTour Ranking Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar 3177 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx 2563 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2509 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3477 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine FuturoscopeCecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 1692 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx 1640 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram 1463 8 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale BTC Ljubljana 1275 9 Chantal van den Borek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx 1091 10 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1066

Individual World Rankings in full

Men's World Ranking Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5363 2 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4382 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3924 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3104 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2576 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 2553 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2461 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2251 9 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2219 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2018 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 1981 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1897 13 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 1893 14 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1799 15 Japser Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1777 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1773 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1771 18 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 1730 19 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1703 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1620 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-NextHash 1607 22 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1579 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1553 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1535 25 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 1533 26 Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1463 27 Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1419 28 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1335 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1303 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert 1291 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1288 32 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1280 33 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1275 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1268 35 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1241 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 1239 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1238 38 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1235 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1230 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen 1227 41 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 1219 42 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 1131 43 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen 1131 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1087 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1080 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1074 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1070 48 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1053 49 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1038 50 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1027