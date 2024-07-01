Surprise, shock, yellow - EF Education-EasyPost celebrate Tour de France lead but keep feet on the ground

By
published

'He surprised us on the first stage, shocked us in the second and now he's in yellow' DS Charly Wegelius weighs in on risk versus reward as Richard Carapaz takes leader's jersey in Turin

Richard Carapaz and Team EF Education-EasyPost during stage 3 at the Tour de France
Richard Carapaz and Team EF Education-EasyPost during stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charly Wegelius, head directeur sportif at EF Education-EasyPost, was as surprised as anyone when Richard Carapaz rode his way into the yellow jersey on a crash-heavy final on stage 3 at the Tour de France.

The Ecuadorian earned the coveted race lead on countback stage placings after he finished considerably better, 24 spots or better, than his nearest rivals in the GC standings: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who all started the stage equal on time in the GC standings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.