Pinarello launches triathlon-specific Bolide TR+

Integrated storage provides ease of access for Ironman events, as well as acting as aero fairings. The bike is equipped with disc brakes. Pinarello have launched a new triathlon-specific bike. The new Pinarello Bolide TR+

Pinarello have launched a triathlon-specific Bolide TR+ time trial bike, featuring disc brakes, updated carbon fibre and integrated storage for fluids and food, which double up to improve aerodynamic performance.

Used for the first time at the Kona Ironman Triathlon World Championships in Hawaii last weekend, former professional cyclist Cameron Wurf broke the record for the cycling section of the course by nearly three minutes, covering the 180 kilometres in 4:09:06.

Pinarello say they have produced the Bolide TR+ with Torayca T1100G UD Dream Carbon, enabling the company to equip the frameset with disc brakes while maintaining a similar weight to the existing rim brake version of the bike.

The Italian bike company, who provide bikes for Team Sky, claim that wind tunnel tests show the new bike is also quicker than the existing model. Geometry has also been updated on the new bike to improve handling and comfort.

Like the new Specialized S-Works Shiv, which was released in the lead-up to last week's Ironman, the Pinarello Bolide TR+ features integrated storage on the down tube and on the top tube of the frameset for hydration and food, respectively.

The storage solutions also double-up as aerodynamic-improving fairings on the bike, which are permitted in triathlon events.

Tyre clearances have also been updated on the new bike, with Pinarello claiming a clearance for 28mm tyres.

Several design features have also been retained from the current version of the Bolide, including aero tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts, an Italian threaded bottom bracket and internal cable routing.

While the bike is not currently UCI-legal, the existing Bolide has not been updated for several seasons and we may see an updated version of the bike for the 2019 season underneath Team Sky.