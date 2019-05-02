Pinarello launches Dogma F12 – Video

The non-driveside uranus black red Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello)

On Wednesday, Pinarello launched the all-new Dogma F12 road bike to be used by Team Ineos for the first time this week at the Tour de Yorkshire.

The bike is available in both rim and disc brake versions and was also released with a new integrated handlebar system from Pinarello's component brand Most.

Pinarello says the Dogma F12 is stiffer and more aerodynamic than the outgoing Dogma F10 through all-new tube profiles and the use of new carbon technology.

The bikes will be available as frameset only or as full builds in three different colour options, including black on black, black uranus red, and Team Ineos colours.

You can learn more about the bike in our original article here and get a first look at Pinarello's new flagship bike in the video below.