Trending

Pieters new Women's WorldTour leader

Boels-Dolmans continue to dominate rankings

Image 1 of 2

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters has replaced Jolien D'Hoore at the top of the individual Women's WorldTour rankings after her second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders. Pieters now leads Boels-Dolmans teammate and Tour of Flanders winner, Anna van der Breggen, 440 to 405 points.

Pieters is the fourth leader of the rankings after six races, joining D'Hoore, van der Breggen, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma in pulling on the purple jersey. The Ronde van Drenthe winner in March, Pieters' fifth place at Gent-Wevelgem has also assisted in elevating the 26-year-old to top of the rankings.

112 riders have now scored points in the Women's WorldTour rankings. Sitting fifth on the individual standings is Marta Bastianelli (Alé–Cipollini) with world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) in sixth on 338 points.

In the young rider classification, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana) retains her lead with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–PBM) second, four points in arrears to her tally of 14. Third of the 12 riders to have scored points is Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) while Susanne Andersen is fourth.

In the team rankings, Boels-Dolmans has a mammoth 4,051 points after the opening six events. In second place is Mitchelton-Scott on 3,480 points while third place is currently held by Sunweb on 3,074 points. 

The next event on the Women's WorldTour calendar is the April 15 Amstel Gold Race to begin the Ardennes week, followed by La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. In 2017, van der Breggen won all three Ardennes classics with teammate Lizzie Deignan taking second place. 

WorldTour rankings - 2 April

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans440pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans405
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton–Scott405
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon–SRAM390
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé–Cipollini370
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans338
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini280
8Marianne Vos (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling238
9Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling210
10Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana190
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5160
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott160
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon–SRAM155
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5150
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb145
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans143
17Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM128
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton–Scott125
19Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott125
20Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb108

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana14pts
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar–PBM10
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling8
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products–Birk Sport6
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM6
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
7Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano6
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans4
9Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana4
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb4
11Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana2
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek–Drops2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4051pts
2Mitchelton Scott Women3480
3Team Sunweb Women3074
4Canyon-SRAM Racing2566
5Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2388
6Ale Cipollini2333
7Wiggle High51921
8Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1822
9Cylance Pro Cycling1519
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1198
11BTC City Ljubljana1107
12Team Virtu Cycling910
13Hitec Products-Birk Sport908
14Astana Women's Team838
15Valcar PBM815
16Trek-Drops469
17Unitedhealthcare Women469
18BePink434
19Lotto Soudal Ladies432
20Parkhotel Valkenburg432
21Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank420
22Movistar Team Women352
23Team Illuminate310
24Cogeas279
25Rally Cycling238
26Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport232
27Aromitalia Vaiano231
28SC Michela Fanini210
29WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team205
30Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling193
31Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air151
32Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias126
33China Liv Pro Cycling123
34Swapit Agolico101
35Minsk Cycling Club85
36Hagens Berman-Supermint77
37Experza-Footlogix75
38Health Mate-Cyclelive Team72
39Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana62
40Thailand Women's Cycling Team53
41Team Dukla Praha Women43
42Storey Racing39
43Top Girls Fassa Bortolo21
44Alasayl16
45Conceria Zabri-Fanini13
46Sopela Women's Team4

 