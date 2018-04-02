Pieters new Women's WorldTour leader
Boels-Dolmans continue to dominate rankings
Amy Pieters has replaced Jolien D'Hoore at the top of the individual Women's WorldTour rankings after her second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders. Pieters now leads Boels-Dolmans teammate and Tour of Flanders winner, Anna van der Breggen, 440 to 405 points.
Pieters is the fourth leader of the rankings after six races, joining D'Hoore, van der Breggen, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma in pulling on the purple jersey. The Ronde van Drenthe winner in March, Pieters' fifth place at Gent-Wevelgem has also assisted in elevating the 26-year-old to top of the rankings.
112 riders have now scored points in the Women's WorldTour rankings. Sitting fifth on the individual standings is Marta Bastianelli (Alé–Cipollini) with world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) in sixth on 338 points.
In the young rider classification, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana) retains her lead with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–PBM) second, four points in arrears to her tally of 14. Third of the 12 riders to have scored points is Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) while Susanne Andersen is fourth.
In the team rankings, Boels-Dolmans has a mammoth 4,051 points after the opening six events. In second place is Mitchelton-Scott on 3,480 points while third place is currently held by Sunweb on 3,074 points.
The next event on the Women's WorldTour calendar is the April 15 Amstel Gold Race to begin the Ardennes week, followed by La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. In 2017, van der Breggen won all three Ardennes classics with teammate Lizzie Deignan taking second place.
WorldTour rankings - 2 April
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans
|440
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans
|405
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton–Scott
|405
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon–SRAM
|390
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé–Cipollini
|370
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans
|338
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini
|280
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling
|238
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|210
|10
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana
|190
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|160
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott
|160
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon–SRAM
|155
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|150
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|145
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans
|143
|17
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM
|128
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton–Scott
|125
|19
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott
|125
|20
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|108
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana
|14
|pts
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar–PBM
|10
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products–Birk Sport
|6
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM
|6
|6
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|7
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|6
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans
|4
|9
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana
|4
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|11
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana
|2
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek–Drops
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4051
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|3480
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|3074
|4
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2566
|5
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2388
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|2333
|7
|Wiggle High5
|1921
|8
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1822
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|1519
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1198
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|1107
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|910
|13
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|908
|14
|Astana Women's Team
|838
|15
|Valcar PBM
|815
|16
|Trek-Drops
|469
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Women
|469
|18
|BePink
|434
|19
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|432
|20
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|432
|21
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|420
|22
|Movistar Team Women
|352
|23
|Team Illuminate
|310
|24
|Cogeas
|279
|25
|Rally Cycling
|238
|26
|Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|232
|27
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|231
|28
|SC Michela Fanini
|210
|29
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|205
|30
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|193
|31
|Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|151
|32
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|126
|33
|China Liv Pro Cycling
|123
|34
|Swapit Agolico
|101
|35
|Minsk Cycling Club
|85
|36
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|77
|37
|Experza-Footlogix
|75
|38
|Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|72
|39
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
|62
|40
|Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|53
|41
|Team Dukla Praha Women
|43
|42
|Storey Racing
|39
|43
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21
|44
|Alasayl
|16
|45
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|13
|46
|Sopela Women's Team
|4
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy