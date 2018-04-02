Pieters new Women's WorldTour leader

Image 1 of 2 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters has replaced Jolien D'Hoore at the top of the individual Women's WorldTour rankings after her second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders. Pieters now leads Boels-Dolmans teammate and Tour of Flanders winner, Anna van der Breggen, 440 to 405 points.

Pieters is the fourth leader of the rankings after six races, joining D'Hoore, van der Breggen, and Katarzyna Niewiadoma in pulling on the purple jersey. The Ronde van Drenthe winner in March, Pieters' fifth place at Gent-Wevelgem has also assisted in elevating the 26-year-old to top of the rankings.

112 riders have now scored points in the Women's WorldTour rankings. Sitting fifth on the individual standings is Marta Bastianelli (Alé–Cipollini) with world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) in sixth on 338 points.

In the young rider classification, Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana) retains her lead with Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–PBM) second, four points in arrears to her tally of 14. Third of the 12 riders to have scored points is Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) while Susanne Andersen is fourth.

In the team rankings, Boels-Dolmans has a mammoth 4,051 points after the opening six events. In second place is Mitchelton-Scott on 3,480 points while third place is currently held by Sunweb on 3,074 points.

The next event on the Women's WorldTour calendar is the April 15 Amstel Gold Race to begin the Ardennes week, followed by La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. In 2017, van der Breggen won all three Ardennes classics with teammate Lizzie Deignan taking second place.

WorldTour rankings - 2 April

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels–Dolmans 440 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels–Dolmans 405 3 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton–Scott 405 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon–SRAM 390 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé–Cipollini 370 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans 338 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini 280 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling 238 9 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling 210 10 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana 190 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 160 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott 160 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon–SRAM 155 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 150 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb 145 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans 143 17 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM 128 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton–Scott 125 19 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton–Scott 125 20 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 108

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana 14 pts 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar–PBM 10 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WaowDeals Pro Cycling 8 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products–Birk Sport 6 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon–SRAM 6 6 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 7 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 6 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans 4 9 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana 4 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 11 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana 2 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek–Drops 2