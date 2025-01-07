Picnic PostNL ready for 2025 WorldTour relegation battle and development of next generation of racers

Charlotte Kool and Pfeiffer Georgi take on super-teams in sprints and Classics as Cavalli returns

Picnic PostNL trains in Spain in early 2025
Picnic PostNL showed off their new colours and new Lapierre bikes at their January training camp in Calpe, Spain, marking the start of their 2025 season and their future plans.

The Netherland-registered team is locked in a UCI ranking points battle but hope to secure a place in the 2026-2028 WorldTour as their young riders show their talents and gradually take over from the veteran leaders.

