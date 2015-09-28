Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac
The bike that won the 2015 road World Championships
Slovakian Peter Sagan stormed to the win at the 2015 UCI World Championships in bold solo fashion, attacking on the final hill and holding his advantage to the line. He did so aboard a custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac.
While some elements of the build are fairly straightforward, such as the alloy FSA Energy Traditional Bend bars or Look KeO Blade pedals, some parts are clearly unique to Sagan's physiology, like the 140mm Zipp SL Sprint stem that lunges forward like the figurehead on a ship's prow.
While team sponsor Specialized introduced the new Venge ViAS aero bike earlier this year, Sagan opted to stick with his tried-and-true Tarmac.
Click through the gallery above for a close look at Sagan's machine from the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, 56cm
Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, 140mm
Handlebar: FSA Energy Traditional Bend, 42cm (c-c)
Tape: Supa Caz
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Dual-control levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Crankset: FSA K-Force Light, 172.5mm, 53/39T
Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
Pedals: Look KeO Blade
Wheels: Roval CLX 60
Tubulars: Specialized AllRound 2
Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2
Seatpost: FSA SL-K
Other accessories: SRM PowerControl computer
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.84m (6ft 0in)
Rider's weight: 73kg (161lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 76cm
Saddle setback: 82mm
Tip of saddle nose to bars (c): 61cm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 10cm
