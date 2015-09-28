Image 1 of 17 The bike that won the 2015 UCI road world championships: Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 17 Look KeO Blades can handle whatever wattage Sagan cranks out (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 17 Dura-Ace Di2 shifts so well the K-Edge chain catcher may be redundant, but it's likely good for peace of mind, nonetheless (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 17 With the abundance of bottom bracket 'standards', even the pros bikes have to use adaptors sometimes these days (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 17 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 calipers are hard to beat (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 17 Sagan's Prologo Scratch 2 is marked at the center for consistent measurement (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 17 GPS transponders were on riders' bikes during the race (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 17 We've seen a lot of things on bikes over the years, but Southern US marketing love is a first for us (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 17 Nothing but straight-ahead 53/39 on these 172.5mm cranks (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 17 Sagan's mechanics weren't stingy with the chain oil for worlds (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 17 FSA and Dura-Ace mix in the drivetrain (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 17 A carbon FSA post complements the alloy FSA Energy bar (Image credit: Specialized) Image 13 of 17 After hiring key staffers from Continental, Specialized has been producing legitimate race tubulars recently, like this AllRound 2 (Image credit: Specialized) Image 14 of 17 Most riders get their name on a sticker. Sagan has his worked into his one-off paint job (Image credit: Specialized) Image 15 of 17 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 sprint shifters are tucked just under and inboard of the hoods (Image credit: Specialized) Image 16 of 17 Sagan runs a traditional-bend bar with nontraditional tape from Supa Caz, the company of Specialized founder Mike Sinyard's son Anthony Sinyard (Image credit: Specialized) Image 17 of 17 This Tarmac gets a thumbs up from the UCI, the nation of Slovakia, and fans of black-and-white camo (Image credit: Specialized)

Slovakian Peter Sagan stormed to the win at the 2015 UCI World Championships in bold solo fashion, attacking on the final hill and holding his advantage to the line. He did so aboard a custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac.

While some elements of the build are fairly straightforward, such as the alloy FSA Energy Traditional Bend bars or Look KeO Blade pedals, some parts are clearly unique to Sagan's physiology, like the 140mm Zipp SL Sprint stem that lunges forward like the figurehead on a ship's prow.

While team sponsor Specialized introduced the new Venge ViAS aero bike earlier this year, Sagan opted to stick with his tried-and-true Tarmac.

Click through the gallery above for a close look at Sagan's machine from the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, 56cm

Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, 140mm

Handlebar: FSA Energy Traditional Bend, 42cm (c-c)

Tape: Supa Caz

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Dual-control levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

Pedals: Look KeO Blade

Wheels: Roval CLX 60

Tubulars: Specialized AllRound 2

Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2

Seatpost: FSA SL-K

Other accessories: SRM PowerControl computer

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.84m (6ft 0in)

Rider's weight: 73kg (161lb)

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 76cm

Saddle setback: 82mm

Tip of saddle nose to bars (c): 61cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 10cm