Gallery: Peter Sagan's World Champion Specialized S-Works Tarmac

After Slovakian Peter Sagan emerged victorious on the streets of Richmond, Virginia as the new World Champion, his equipment sponsor Specialized revealed the new design scheme for Sagan's S-Works Tarmac, one he will debut in the Abu Dhabi Tour this week.

Lead road designer Ron Jones said he wanted to capture Sagan's personality as well as his heritage and cycling's history when coming up with the colourful scheme.

“When designing Peter’s worlds bike I took three important factors into consideration," Jones said. "The first, of course, is Peter’s panache and flair on the bike. I’ve translated this into the rainbow effect paint, camouflage, and gold head badge on the bike. Second is his respect for the sport, which is represented by the placement of the names of all winners of previous world championships in the down tube logos. I felt it was important for both past winners and our newest champion to be represented in this way. And then there’s his Slovakian heritage, a design cue which I added by applying elements of the flag in the graphic, as well as transitioning the rainbow camouflage into the Slovakian flag colours on the fork and seat stay.

"Peter had a big challenge ahead of him with such a small team, but having their constant, vigilant support made all the difference for him on the day."

Jones opted for a rainbow camoufage rather than the normal stripes, and a black background instead of the white which so many previous champions have chosen.

"I didn’t want to be creatively limited by adhering rigidly to the traditional rainbow stripes, so avoiding them was a definite design choice for me. I choose a black and rainbow base over a more traditional white, and my goal was for this to be disruptive – kind of like Sagan’s personality and style is," Jones said.

Sagan posed for photos with his newly designed team kit at the offices of La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday prior to the Giro d'Italia route presentation.