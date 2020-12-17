Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix stolen from Specialized headquarters

Specialized has had $160,000 worth of employee and historical bikes stolen from its headquarters in Morgan Hill, California on Saturday, according to a report in CyclingTips. Among the 16 bikes stolen from an in-house museum included Peter Sagan's Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix.

Sagan won the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix after attacking alone with 54 kilometres to race and then beating Silvan Dillier in a two-up sprint in the Roubaix velodrome.

He won the race on a Specialized S-Works Roubaix in 'Sagan Collection' finish, a special gold and black inspired by Sagan's love for muscle cars and Americana fashion.

Also among the stolen bikes were Sagan's custom-painted S-Works Venge ridden at the 2019 Tour de France and Fabian Cancellara's yellow-painted S-Works Tarmac ridden at the 2010 Tour de France.

The S-Works Shiv ridden by Tony Martin to earn the silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and the S-Works Epic ridden by Jaroslav Kulhavy to win the gold medal in London were also stolen, along with Ned Overend’s national championship-winning S-Works Fatboy.

In addition, prototypes and employee-owned bikes were stolen including company owner Mike Sinyard's two personal Stumpjumpers.

Morgan Hill Police Department have confirmed that two vehicles were used in the robbery, which happened during daylight hours on Saturday, December 12. The vehicles used were a maroon Toyota 4Runner that was later located unoccupied in Salinas, California, and a white box van containing the stolen bikes that is still outstanding.

Specialized is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and/or the return of all stolen bicycles. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Corporal Mindy Zen at +1 669-253-4917 or the anonymous tip line 408-947-STOP (7867).