Peter Sagan, MyWhoosh ambassador, has no interest in racing esports

By
published

Three-time world champion is enjoying retirement, has 'already raced enough' and 'doesn't want to be compared' anymore

Peter Sagan poses for photo with journalists and experts form the esports world
(Image credit: SW Pix)

Peter Sagan is perhaps an unlikely ambassador for the growing cycling esports platform MyWhoosh, which will host the fourth Cycling Esports World Championships on Saturday, but the Slovakian three-time world road race champion is on the ground in Abu Dhabi for the event and says he's looking forward to watching the race. 

In an era of multi-discipline superstars such as Tadej Pogačar, Marianne Vos, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, Sagan was arguably one of the first. His career was predominantly on the road, but he was never shy about his preference for mountain biking and regularly stepped onto the dirt in training. He even forewent the 2016 Olympics Road Race to try and win cross-country gold, and he stopped road racing in 2023 to focus on Cross Country Olympic qualification at Paris 2024. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.