Celebratory Tour de France Specialized bikes for Sagan, Majka - Gallery
A look at the special green and polka dot bikes used to celebrate on the Champs Elysees
The Tinkoff team enjoyed a successful Tour de France and bike sponsor Specialized produced unique green and polka-dot bikes to celebrate Peter Sagan’s domination of the points competition and Rafal Majka’s success as the best climber of the race. Sagan rode a special deep green bike onto the Champs Elysees, while Majka’s bike was covered in red polka-dot to match his iconic climber’s jersey.
Sagan has ridden a series of differently finished bikes so far this season but opted for a Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS for the 2016 Tour de France. He was given a specially painted glitter-rainbow effect painted by Ron Jones but often preferred a simpler all-black version. For the final stage into Paris – where he finished a close second to Andre Greipel in the sprint, he used this special green Venge ViAS.
Specialized first unveiled the latest incarnation of the Venge in 2015. It has bladed tubing, brake calipers hidden behind the forks and downtube, a one-piece bar/stem combination. Deep 60mm Roval CLX wheels all combine to minimise aerodynamic drag. Shimano Dura-Ace provides the shifting and stopping power, with the Slovakian opting for a 53-42 chainring combination on the front.
Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed, which not only reduces friction but also has a claimed lifespan 3-5 times longer than a steel bearings bottom bracket. SRM provides the Tinkoff team with their power meters and Sagan naturally has a special green version. Other custom touches include a set of personalised LOOK Keo Blade 2 pedals, a matching Prologo Scratch 2 saddle and rainbow stripes decals on his Roval wheels.
Majka was more worried about weight as he chased points in the climber’s competition and so used the Specialized Tarmac when racing and to celebrate on the Champs Elysees. However he also had deep section Roval wheels for the flat and fast final stage, with red polka-dots on every part of the frame, Look pedals and FSA seat post and stem. He also had a custom red Prologo saddle and bright red bar tape.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the two special Tinkoff Tour de France bikes.
