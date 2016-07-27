Celebratory Tour de France Specialized bikes for Sagan, Majka - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 The bike is fitted with Shimano components (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 32 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) tops Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the final Tour de France stage Image 3 of 32 Adam Yates, Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka Image 4 of 32 Peter Sagan's green Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 32 Sagan has lots of seat tube showing (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 32 The beefy seat tube (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 32 Number 32: Peter Sagan (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 32 Sagan has special Look pedals (Image credit: Specialized) Image 9 of 32 The deep section Roval rims (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 32 Rainbow stripes on the Roval rims (Image credit: Specialized) Image 11 of 32 Even the head tube is aero (Image credit: Specialized) Image 12 of 32 The view Sagan enjoys from the saddle (Image credit: Specialized) Image 13 of 32 The forks on Sagan's green machine (Image credit: Specialized) Image 14 of 32 A detail of the head tube and green SRM unit (Image credit: Specialized) Image 15 of 32 A shot of Sagan's special bars (Image credit: Specialized) Image 16 of 32 Rafal Majka polka-dot Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: Specialized) Image 17 of 32 A close-up of the rear stays (Image credit: Specialized) Image 18 of 32 Majka even had a polkadot seat post (Image credit: Specialized) Image 19 of 32 Rafal Majka's special Specialized S-Works Tarmac polka-dot bike (Image credit: Specialized) Image 20 of 32 A close-up of the Shimano crankset (Image credit: Specialized) Image 21 of 32 Majka also had special polka-dot pedals (Image credit: Specialized) Image 22 of 32 Hidden between the dots was the Specialized name. (Image credit: Specialized) Image 23 of 32 FSA is the Tinkoff bar sponsor (Image credit: Specialized) Image 24 of 32 The seat tube area on Majka's bike (Image credit: Specialized) Image 25 of 32 The special white Prologo saddle (Image credit: Specialized) Image 26 of 32 A view from the front (Image credit: Specialized) Image 27 of 32 The short head tube due to Majka size (Image credit: Specialized) Image 28 of 32 The FSA stem was covered in red polka-dots (Image credit: Specialized) Image 29 of 32 The red dots were everywhere (Image credit: Specialized) Image 30 of 32 Red bottle cages and bar tape complete the decorations (Image credit: Specialized) Image 31 of 32 Rafal Majka and Peter Sagan ha special bikes for the final stage to Paris (Image credit: Specialized) Image 32 of 32 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) won the mountains classification

The Tinkoff team enjoyed a successful Tour de France and bike sponsor Specialized produced unique green and polka-dot bikes to celebrate Peter Sagan’s domination of the points competition and Rafal Majka’s success as the best climber of the race. Sagan rode a special deep green bike onto the Champs Elysees, while Majka’s bike was covered in red polka-dot to match his iconic climber’s jersey.

Sagan has ridden a series of differently finished bikes so far this season but opted for a Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS for the 2016 Tour de France. He was given a specially painted glitter-rainbow effect painted by Ron Jones but often preferred a simpler all-black version. For the final stage into Paris – where he finished a close second to Andre Greipel in the sprint, he used this special green Venge ViAS.

Specialized first unveiled the latest incarnation of the Venge in 2015. It has bladed tubing, brake calipers hidden behind the forks and downtube, a one-piece bar/stem combination. Deep 60mm Roval CLX wheels all combine to minimise aerodynamic drag. Shimano Dura-Ace provides the shifting and stopping power, with the Slovakian opting for a 53-42 chainring combination on the front.

Like many S-Works framesets, the bottom bracket is supplied by CeramicSpeed, which not only reduces friction but also has a claimed lifespan 3-5 times longer than a steel bearings bottom bracket. SRM provides the Tinkoff team with their power meters and Sagan naturally has a special green version. Other custom touches include a set of personalised LOOK Keo Blade 2 pedals, a matching Prologo Scratch 2 saddle and rainbow stripes decals on his Roval wheels.

Majka was more worried about weight as he chased points in the climber’s competition and so used the Specialized Tarmac when racing and to celebrate on the Champs Elysees. However he also had deep section Roval wheels for the flat and fast final stage, with red polka-dots on every part of the frame, Look pedals and FSA seat post and stem. He also had a custom red Prologo saddle and bright red bar tape.

