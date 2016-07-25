Trending

Sagan still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Nairo Quintana up into second, Movistar take over team standings, Spain top nation

The four classification winners on the Paris podium: Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, Adam Yates and Rafal Majka

The four classification winners on the Paris podium: Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, Adam Yates and Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan has retained his place atop the individual WorldTour standings after the Tour de France with the Tinkoff rider accumulating 445 points so far this season. Third place finisher at the Tour, Nairo Quintana has jumped from fourth to second place with 407 points while Tour winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a big mover, improving from 21st to third on 396 points.

Related Articles

Sagan regains WorldTour lead

Froome pays tribute to Team Sky after completing third Tour de France victory

Movistar are top of the team standings for the first time this season with a haul of 1102 points while Tinkoff drop to second on 1046 points with Team Sky third on 1019 points. In the nation standings, Spain continues to lead with Colombia its closest challenger, 70 in arrears on 1015. In total, 35 different nations have scored points in the 2016 WorldTour season. 

While Froome was a big mover on the individual rankings due to the 200 point haul as overall Tour de France winner, AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet was jumped up the standings with 150 points for the runner-up, moving from 20th to sixth. Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is the other rider to move into the top-ten in seventh place while Jon Izaguirre (Movistar), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) drop out. After 19 WorldTour races, 196 riders have scored points. 

The hauls of Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Izagirre helped propelled Movistar to the top of the team standings, dislodging Tinkoff from the top position which it had held since Gent–Wevelgem. The majority of teams only moved one or two positions in the standings while AG2R-La Mondiale the standout as the French squad jumped from 16th to 11th. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 240 points.

Spain has extended its stay as the top nations, a position it's now held since Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with Colombia (1015 points) and France (941 points) also holding onto their second and third places. Due to Froome's win and Adam Yates' fourth place, Great Britain are now fourth with 873 points while Australia remains fifth. Croatia became the 35th nation to score points with Kristijan Durasek picking up four points at the Tour de France.

Clásica de San Sebastián is the next WorldTour race on the calendar, taking place on July 30 in Spain with the Vuelta a España the penultimate stage race of the season, starting August 20 and finishing 11 September.

WorldTour rankings - July 24

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team445pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team407
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky396
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team394
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team337
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale314
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team307
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step280
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team241
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team240
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha239
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky234
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida194
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team189
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo176
18Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha171
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ153
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge150
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step149
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha146
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step144
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge144
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin138
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin124
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky121

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1102pts
2Tinkoff1046
3Team Sky1019
4BMC Racing Team881
5Etixx - Quick Step734
6Team Katusha666
7Orica-Bikeexchange619
8FDJ458
9Astana Pro Team450
10Lotto Soudal408
11AG2R La Mondiale401
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo392
13Trek - Segafredo391
14Lampre - Merida369
15Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team306
16Team Giant - Alpecin299
17IAM Cycling257
18Team Dimension Data240

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1185pts
2Colombia1015
3France941
4Great Britain873
5Australia759
6Belgium690
7Italy525
8Netherlands514
9Slovakia445
10Switzerland397
11Russia314
12Ireland280
13Germany238
14Norway226
15Poland223
16Portugal218
17United States200
18Luxembourg155
19Czech Republic145
20South Africa101
21Slovenia98
22Denmark97
23Costa Rica68
24Canada54
25Belarus40
26Kazakhstan26
27Latvia20
28Estonia16
29Argentina15
30Austria12
31New Zealand6
32Croatia4
33Eritrea2
33Sweden2
35Lithuania1