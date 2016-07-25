Sagan still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

The four classification winners on the Paris podium: Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, Adam Yates and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan has retained his place atop the individual WorldTour standings after the Tour de France with the Tinkoff rider accumulating 445 points so far this season. Third place finisher at the Tour, Nairo Quintana has jumped from fourth to second place with 407 points while Tour winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a big mover, improving from 21st to third on 396 points.

Movistar are top of the team standings for the first time this season with a haul of 1102 points while Tinkoff drop to second on 1046 points with Team Sky third on 1019 points. In the nation standings, Spain continues to lead with Colombia its closest challenger, 70 in arrears on 1015. In total, 35 different nations have scored points in the 2016 WorldTour season.

While Froome was a big mover on the individual rankings due to the 200 point haul as overall Tour de France winner, AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet was jumped up the standings with 150 points for the runner-up, moving from 20th to sixth. Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is the other rider to move into the top-ten in seventh place while Jon Izaguirre (Movistar), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) drop out. After 19 WorldTour races, 196 riders have scored points.

The hauls of Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Izagirre helped propelled Movistar to the top of the team standings, dislodging Tinkoff from the top position which it had held since Gent–Wevelgem. The majority of teams only moved one or two positions in the standings while AG2R-La Mondiale the standout as the French squad jumped from 16th to 11th. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 240 points.

Spain has extended its stay as the top nations, a position it's now held since Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with Colombia (1015 points) and France (941 points) also holding onto their second and third places. Due to Froome's win and Adam Yates' fourth place, Great Britain are now fourth with 873 points while Australia remains fifth. Croatia became the 35th nation to score points with Kristijan Durasek picking up four points at the Tour de France.

Clásica de San Sebastián is the next WorldTour race on the calendar, taking place on July 30 in Spain with the Vuelta a España the penultimate stage race of the season, starting August 20 and finishing 11 September.

WorldTour rankings - July 24

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 445 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 407 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 396 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 394 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 337 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 314 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 307 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 280 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 241 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 240 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 239 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 234 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 194 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 189 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 176 18 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 171 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 153 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 150 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 146 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 144 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 121

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1102 pts 2 Tinkoff 1046 3 Team Sky 1019 4 BMC Racing Team 881 5 Etixx - Quick Step 734 6 Team Katusha 666 7 Orica-Bikeexchange 619 8 FDJ 458 9 Astana Pro Team 450 10 Lotto Soudal 408 11 AG2R La Mondiale 401 12 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 392 13 Trek - Segafredo 391 14 Lampre - Merida 369 15 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 306 16 Team Giant - Alpecin 299 17 IAM Cycling 257 18 Team Dimension Data 240