Sagan still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France
Nairo Quintana up into second, Movistar take over team standings, Spain top nation
Peter Sagan has retained his place atop the individual WorldTour standings after the Tour de France with the Tinkoff rider accumulating 445 points so far this season. Third place finisher at the Tour, Nairo Quintana has jumped from fourth to second place with 407 points while Tour winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) was a big mover, improving from 21st to third on 396 points.
Movistar are top of the team standings for the first time this season with a haul of 1102 points while Tinkoff drop to second on 1046 points with Team Sky third on 1019 points. In the nation standings, Spain continues to lead with Colombia its closest challenger, 70 in arrears on 1015. In total, 35 different nations have scored points in the 2016 WorldTour season.
While Froome was a big mover on the individual rankings due to the 200 point haul as overall Tour de France winner, AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet was jumped up the standings with 150 points for the runner-up, moving from 20th to sixth. Daniel Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is the other rider to move into the top-ten in seventh place while Jon Izaguirre (Movistar), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) drop out. After 19 WorldTour races, 196 riders have scored points.
The hauls of Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Izagirre helped propelled Movistar to the top of the team standings, dislodging Tinkoff from the top position which it had held since Gent–Wevelgem. The majority of teams only moved one or two positions in the standings while AG2R-La Mondiale the standout as the French squad jumped from 16th to 11th. Team Dimension Data remain bottom of the 18 teams with 240 points.
Spain has extended its stay as the top nations, a position it's now held since Liège–Bastogne–Liège, with Colombia (1015 points) and France (941 points) also holding onto their second and third places. Due to Froome's win and Adam Yates' fourth place, Great Britain are now fourth with 873 points while Australia remains fifth. Croatia became the 35th nation to score points with Kristijan Durasek picking up four points at the Tour de France.
Clásica de San Sebastián is the next WorldTour race on the calendar, taking place on July 30 in Spain with the Vuelta a España the penultimate stage race of the season, starting August 20 and finishing 11 September.
WorldTour rankings - July 24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|445
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|407
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|396
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|394
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|337
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|314
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|307
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|280
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|241
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|240
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|239
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|234
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|194
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|189
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|176
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|171
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|146
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1102
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff
|1046
|3
|Team Sky
|1019
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|881
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|734
|6
|Team Katusha
|666
|7
|Orica-Bikeexchange
|619
|8
|FDJ
|458
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|450
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|408
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|401
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|392
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|391
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|369
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|306
|16
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|299
|17
|IAM Cycling
|257
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|240
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1185
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|1015
|3
|France
|941
|4
|Great Britain
|873
|5
|Australia
|759
|6
|Belgium
|690
|7
|Italy
|525
|8
|Netherlands
|514
|9
|Slovakia
|445
|10
|Switzerland
|397
|11
|Russia
|314
|12
|Ireland
|280
|13
|Germany
|238
|14
|Norway
|226
|15
|Poland
|223
|16
|Portugal
|218
|17
|United States
|200
|18
|Luxembourg
|155
|19
|Czech Republic
|145
|20
|South Africa
|101
|21
|Slovenia
|98
|22
|Denmark
|97
|23
|Costa Rica
|68
|24
|Canada
|54
|25
|Belarus
|40
|26
|Kazakhstan
|26
|27
|Latvia
|20
|28
|Estonia
|16
|29
|Argentina
|15
|30
|Austria
|12
|31
|New Zealand
|6
|32
|Croatia
|4
|33
|Eritrea
|2
|33
|Sweden
|2
|35
|Lithuania
|1
