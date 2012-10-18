Peiper joins BMC as performance director

Image 1 of 3 Allan Peiper (Image credit: John Flynn) Image 2 of 3 Who is that cool man under the parasol, wearing Davitamon-Lotto, with Cadel Evans' bike?. It's Allan Peiper! (Image credit: Miwako Sasaki) Image 3 of 3 Allan Peiper congratulates George Hincapie (BMC) on his showing in Sunday's Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

BMC Racing have confirmed that Allan Peiper is to join the squad as performance director. Peiper spent the 2012 season as directeur sportif at Garmin-Sharp but revealed on Wednesday that he would be leaving the team at the end of this month.

Peiper’s responsibilities at BMC will include overseeing “altitude/training camps” as well as equipment testing, race reconnaissance, rider nutritional needs and velodrome testing.

"Teams have gotten so big in the last few years – with nearly 30 riders, a lot of staff, and many races on many continents," Peiper said. "Getting things like wind tunnel testing, training camps, data analysis and feedback to riders and coaches to make sure everyone is on the same page is a big job. I think that will be the big challenge for me in the first year."

Peiper has already worked with Cadel Evans during his two years as a directeur sportif at Davitamon-Lotto (2006-2007). The Australian then moved on to Team Highroad, which included current BMC riders Marco Pinotti and Tejay van Garderen.

"I'm familiar with a few of the guys," Peiper said. "I feel I can really enhance the work of the entire team, which will give the riders a more coordinated service."

The role of performance director is a new one, and BMC directeur sportif John Lelangue said that Peiper would keep an eye to “the latest innovations” and serve as a link between the riders and the management staff.

“That way, the directors can concentrate solely on the riders, the selection of riders for races, and race strategy,” Lelangue said. “Basically, he'll be involved in all the things that make the difference between being second or third or being first."



