Peiper leaves Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Nathan Haas (right) engages his Garmin Barracuda team-manager Allan Peiper in a conversation prior to the final stage of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Sport manager Alan Peiper introduces some of HTC-Columbia's riders for 2010. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 The Garmin-Sharp team (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Allan Peiper will leave his role as Director of Competition at Garmin-Sharp at the end of the month.

The Australian joined the team at the start of this year having previously worked for HTC-Highroad but has told Cyclingnews that he will be moving into a new role outside of the team in the coming weeks. Peiper did not want to reveal further details.

Peiper told Cyclingnews: “I really enjoyed by time at Garmin-Sharp and we’re certainly not leaving on bad terms. After the success of winning the Giro d’Italia with the team this year I’m just moving onto new challenges outside of the team. I have new position that starts on November 1 and I’m looking forward to starting that.”

Cyclingnews understands that Peiper will work with another major WorldTour team but he refused to confirm the name of the team.

Peiper raced as a professional between 1983 and 1992 after moving to Belgium at just 16. He joined Peugeot in 1983 after riding for the French ACBB amateur team. He has been a directeur sportif at Davitamon-Lotto, HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Sharp.