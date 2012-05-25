Video: Peiper on the secrets of Hesjedal's success at the Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Barracuda's Ryder Hesjedal lies in second place in the overall GC after 18 stage of the 2012 Giro d'Italia and is just 30 seconds behind the pink jersey holder Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). The Canadian's superb form and set-your-watch consistency has been one of the big talking points of the race so far and has surprised all but his most ardent fans and those in his inner circle.

One of those in that inner circle is his team's director of competition, Allan Peiper. Cyclingnews caught up with Peiper on the start line ahead of the crucial nineteenth stage and asked him what the secret was behind Hesjedal's brilliant showing here so far.

Peiper cited the fact that Hesjedal had to be convinced to "buy into the idea" of gearing his season to the Giro and that the Canadian was initially nervous about it but has grown in confidence as the race has progressed. He also said that Sunday's time trial will suit him more than his GC rivals and revealed the time gaps he thinks Hesjedal has to keep in mind ahead of that final stage.