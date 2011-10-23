Pauwels, Nash take World Cup lead in Tabor
Van der Haar, Van der Poel lead youngsters
Four new leaders emerged in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after the second round for elite men and women, and the opening round for under 23 men and juniors.
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) claimed a dominant solo victory in Tabor, Czech Republic over world champion Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout to overtake Plzen winner Sven Nys in the standings.
Nys and Stybar are now tied in the rankings, 15 points shy of Pauwels, who took third in the opening race in Plzen. Klaas Vantornout and French champion Francis Mourey are tied for fourth, a further 15 points in arrears.
The elite women's rankings were turned on end with the absence of Plzen winner, Katie Compton. The American returned home for a family event, and gave up the white jersey to Katerina Nash, who scored a brilliant solo win only 20km from her home town.
Compton slipped to seventh, while Dutch rider Sanne Van Paassen, second in Tabor, climbed into second ahead of Daphny Van Den Brand.
Under 23 world champion Lars Van der Haar resumed his dominance in the first round for the espoirs. The Dutch rider soloed in ahead of Italian Elia Silvestri to take the World Cup lead, while his compatriot Mike Teunissen lies in third.
First year junior Mathieu Van der Poel may have been a surprise name at the top of the junior men's race, but he showed his elite heritage as son of cyclo-cross champion Adrie Van der Poel and the grandson of legend Raymond Poulidor in taking a commanding solo victory in Tabor.
Van der Poel leads Quentin Jauregui (France) and Daan Hoeyberghs of Belgium in the World Cup after Tabor.
Elite men - World Cup standings after 2 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|150
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|135
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|120
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|120
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|100
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|96
|8
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|86
|9
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|86
|10
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|85
|11
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|83
|12
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|78
|13
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|76
|14
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|72
|15
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|69
|16
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|69
|17
|Simon Zahner (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|65
|18
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|65
|19
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|20
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|21
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|57
|22
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|49
|23
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|48
|24
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|45
|25
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Kdl Trans
|42
|26
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|40
|27
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|39
|28
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|38
|29
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team
|38
|30
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|38
|31
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|37
|32
|David Kasek (Cze)
|35
|33
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|33
|34
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|33
|35
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|32
|36
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|30
|37
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|27
|38
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|22
|39
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Kdl Trans
|22
|40
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|41
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|19
|42
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|19
|43
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|19
|44
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|19
|45
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|18
|46
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|17
|47
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|48
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|14
|49
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|11
|50
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|11
|51
|René Lang (Swi)
|10
|52
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|10
|53
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|9
|54
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|9
|55
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|9
|56
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|7
|57
|Ole Quast (Ger)
|5
|58
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|3
|59
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|1
Elite Women - World Cup standings after 2 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|105
|pts
|2
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|95
|3
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team
|90
|4
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|68
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|61
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|61
|7
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|60
|8
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|50
|9
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club
|48
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie
|44
|11
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|36
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling
|35
|13
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea
|34
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|34
|15
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|32
|16
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com
|31
|17
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|30
|18
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|28
|19
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|28
|20
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga
|24
|21
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles
|24
|22
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|18
|23
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|15
|24
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|15
|25
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|14
|26
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|14
|27
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|13
|28
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|11
|29
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|30
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|4
|31
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|4
|33
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|2
|34
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|1
U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|pts
|2
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|50
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|40
|5
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|6
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|7
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|28
|8
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
|26
|9
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|10
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|22
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|20
|12
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|18
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|16
|16
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|17
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|18
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|20
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|11
|21
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|10
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|9
|23
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|8
|24
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|25
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium
|6
|26
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|27
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|4
|28
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|3
|29
|Michael Schweizer(Jr) (Ger) Germany
|2
|30
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
Junior Men - World Cup standings after 1 round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|50
|3
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium
|45
|4
|Romain Seigle (Fra) France
|40
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|35
|6
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|30
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|28
|8
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|26
|9
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|22
|11
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|12
|Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|13
|Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|14
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium
|17
|15
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|16
|16
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|15
|17
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|18
|Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|19
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy
|12
|20
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|11
|21
|Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|22
|Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|23
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|7
|25
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|6
|26
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy
|5
|27
|Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy
|4
|28
|Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany
|3
|29
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy
|2
|30
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia
|1
