Pauwels, Nash take World Cup lead in Tabor

Image 1 of 4 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) put in a dominating performance in the opening U23 World Cup (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Kevin Pauwels, the new World Cup leader after Tabor. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 4 Katerina Nash took over the World Cup lead in Tabor (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Four new leaders emerged in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after the second round for elite men and women, and the opening round for under 23 men and juniors.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) claimed a dominant solo victory in Tabor, Czech Republic over world champion Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout to overtake Plzen winner Sven Nys in the standings.

Nys and Stybar are now tied in the rankings, 15 points shy of Pauwels, who took third in the opening race in Plzen. Klaas Vantornout and French champion Francis Mourey are tied for fourth, a further 15 points in arrears.

The elite women's rankings were turned on end with the absence of Plzen winner, Katie Compton. The American returned home for a family event, and gave up the white jersey to Katerina Nash, who scored a brilliant solo win only 20km from her home town.

Compton slipped to seventh, while Dutch rider Sanne Van Paassen, second in Tabor, climbed into second ahead of Daphny Van Den Brand.

Under 23 world champion Lars Van der Haar resumed his dominance in the first round for the espoirs. The Dutch rider soloed in ahead of Italian Elia Silvestri to take the World Cup lead, while his compatriot Mike Teunissen lies in third.

First year junior Mathieu Van der Poel may have been a surprise name at the top of the junior men's race, but he showed his elite heritage as son of cyclo-cross champion Adrie Van der Poel and the grandson of legend Raymond Poulidor in taking a commanding solo victory in Tabor.

Van der Poel leads Quentin Jauregui (France) and Daan Hoeyberghs of Belgium in the World Cup after Tabor.

Elite men - World Cup standings after 2 rounds

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 150 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 135 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 120 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 120 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 100 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 96 8 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 86 9 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 86 10 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 85 11 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 83 12 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 78 13 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 76 14 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 72 15 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 69 16 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 69 17 Simon Zahner (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 65 18 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 65 19 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 20 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 21 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 57 22 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 49 23 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 48 24 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 45 25 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Kdl Trans 42 26 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 40 27 Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 39 28 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 38 29 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team 38 30 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 38 31 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 37 32 David Kasek (Cze) 35 33 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De 33 34 Marco Bianco (Ita) 33 35 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 32 36 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 30 37 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 27 38 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 22 39 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Kdl Trans 22 40 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 20 41 Marco Ponta (Ita) 19 42 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 19 43 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 19 44 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 19 45 Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 18 46 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 17 47 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 48 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 14 49 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) 11 50 Nico Brüngger (Swi) 11 51 René Lang (Swi) 10 52 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 10 53 Martin Haring (Svk) 9 54 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 9 55 Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 9 56 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 7 57 Ole Quast (Ger) 5 58 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) 3 59 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 1

Elite Women - World Cup standings after 2 rounds

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 105 pts 2 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg 95 3 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 90 4 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 68 5 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 61 6 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 61 7 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 60 8 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team 50 9 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club 48 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie 44 11 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 36 12 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling 35 13 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea 34 14 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg 34 15 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 32 16 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 31 17 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 30 18 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 28 19 Gabriella Day (GBr) 28 20 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga 24 21 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles 24 22 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 18 23 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 15 24 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 15 25 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) 14 26 Nikoline Hansen (Den) 14 27 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 13 28 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 11 29 Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 7 30 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 4 31 Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 4 32 Hilde Quintens (Bel) 4 33 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes 2 34 Vania Rossi (Ita) 1

U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands 60 pts 2 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy 50 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands 45 4 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium 40 5 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland 35 6 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 30 7 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic 28 8 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium 26 9 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 24 10 Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States 22 11 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic 20 12 Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic 19 13 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium 18 14 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands 17 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France 16 16 Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands 15 17 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands 14 18 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic 13 19 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic 12 20 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany 11 21 Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 10 22 Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium 9 23 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy 8 24 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic 7 25 Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium 6 26 Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic 5 27 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark 4 28 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy 3 29 Michael Schweizer(Jr) (Ger) Germany 2 30 Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic 1

Junior Men - World Cup standings after 1 round