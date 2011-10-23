Pauwels, Nash take World Cup lead in Tabor

Trending

Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) put in a dominating performance in the opening U23 World Cup

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) celebrates his World Cup win in Tabor

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels, the new World Cup leader after Tabor.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Katerina Nash took over the World Cup lead in Tabor

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Four new leaders emerged in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after the second round for elite men and women, and the opening round for under 23 men and juniors.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) claimed a dominant solo victory in Tabor, Czech Republic over world champion Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout to overtake Plzen winner Sven Nys in the standings.

Nys and Stybar are now tied in the rankings, 15 points shy of Pauwels, who took third in the opening race in Plzen. Klaas Vantornout and French champion Francis Mourey are tied for fourth, a further 15 points in arrears.

The elite women's rankings were turned on end with the absence of Plzen winner, Katie Compton. The American returned home for a family event, and gave up the white jersey to Katerina Nash, who scored a brilliant solo win only 20km from her home town.

Compton slipped to seventh, while Dutch rider Sanne Van Paassen, second in Tabor, climbed into second ahead of Daphny Van Den Brand.

Under 23 world champion Lars Van der Haar resumed his dominance in the first round for the espoirs. The Dutch rider soloed in ahead of Italian Elia Silvestri to take the World Cup lead, while his compatriot Mike Teunissen lies in third.

First year junior Mathieu Van der Poel may have been a surprise name at the top of the junior men's race, but he showed his elite heritage as son of cyclo-cross champion Adrie Van der Poel and the grandson of legend Raymond Poulidor in taking a commanding solo victory in Tabor.

Van der Poel leads Quentin Jauregui (France) and Daan Hoeyberghs of Belgium in the World Cup after Tabor.

Elite men - World Cup standings after 2 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor150pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet135
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team135
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor120
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ120
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea100
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team96
8Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus86
9Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ86
10Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus85
11Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea83
12Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus78
13Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing76
14Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti72
15Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team69
16Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke69
17Simon Zahner (Swi) Bmc Racing Team65
18Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com65
19Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team62
20Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole57
21Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9357
22Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team49
23Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi48
24Marcel Meisen (Ger)45
25Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Kdl Trans42
26Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles40
27Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team39
28Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike38
29Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team38
30Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team38
31Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus37
32David Kasek (Cze)35
33Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De33
34Marco Bianco (Ita)33
35Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com32
36Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)30
37Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)27
38James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com22
39Robert Gavenda (Svk) Kdl Trans22
40Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea20
41Marco Ponta (Ita)19
42Jérome Chevallier (Fra)19
43Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team19
44Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team19
45Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.18
46Ondrej Bambula (Cze)17
47Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
48Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor14
49Melvin Rulliere (Fra)11
50Nico Brüngger (Swi)11
51René Lang (Swi)10
52Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)10
53Martin Haring (Svk)9
54Milan Barenyi (Svk)9
55Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team9
56Magnus Darvell (Swe)7
57Ole Quast (Ger)5
58Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)3
59Kenneth Hansen (Den)1

Elite Women - World Cup standings after 2 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team105pts
2Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg95
3Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Aa Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team90
4Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)68
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet - Fidea61
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing61
7Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team60
8Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus Mig Team50
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers - The Race Club48
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Boxx Veldritacademie44
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned)36
12Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling35
13Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet - Fidea34
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg34
15Sophie De Boer (Ned) Telenet - Fidea32
16Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com31
17Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)30
18Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)28
19Gabriella Day (GBr)28
20Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil - Koga24
21Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill / Seven Cycles24
22Ellen Van Loy (Bel)18
23Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)15
24Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)15
25Jasmin Achermann (Swi)14
26Nikoline Hansen (Den)14
27Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus13
28Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)11
29Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) Telenet - Fidea7
30Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams4
31Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team4
32Hilde Quintens (Bel)4
33Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's No Tubes2
34Vania Rossi (Ita)1

U23 Men - World Cup standings after 1 round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands60pts
2Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy50
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands45
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium40
5Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland35
6David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands30
7Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic28
8Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium26
9Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands24
10Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States22
11Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic20
12Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic19
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium18
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands17
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France16
16Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands15
17Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands14
18Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic13
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic12
20Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany11
21Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy10
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium9
23Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy8
24Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic7
25Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium6
26Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic5
27Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark4
28Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy3
29Michael Schweizer(Jr) (Ger) Germany2
30Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic1

Junior Men - World Cup standings after 1 round

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands60pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France50
3Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium45
4Romain Seigle (Fra) France40
5Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium35
6Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy30
7Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium28
8Marco König (Ger) Germany26
9Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands24
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium22
11Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain20
12Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands19
13Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic18
14Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium17
15Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium16
16Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy15
17Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands14
18Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic13
19Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy12
20Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany11
21Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic10
22Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic9
23Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic8
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) France7
25Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland6
26Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy5
27Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy4
28Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany3
29Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy2
30Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia1

 