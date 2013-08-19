Pate extends with Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Danny Pate (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 3 Danny Pate (Sky) in action during stage 16 of the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Danny Pate (Team Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Danny Pate has extended his contract with Team Sky. The British team made the announcement on the eve of his home race, the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado.

“I enjoy riding for Team Sky, and I feel like I have a place that I’m really comfortable in, yet at the same time there is still a challenging platform to ride well,” he said.

“We’re the number one team in the world right now. The guys don’t just rest on that. The team is always moving forward and trying to find the next improvement.

“I like my position on the team. It’s not the team leader spot - that’s just not what I am. I enjoy what I do and I’m happy that the team values the work I do for them.”

The 34-year-old joined the team in 2012. He turned pro in 2000 with Saeco, and has ridden with a number of teams since then.

He has had no individual wins whilst with Sky, but “has been a model of consistency since joining the team at the start of the 2012 season and his selfless brand of powerful riding has helped secure numerous race wins,” the team said in its press release.

“We’re delighted to have got a new deal in place for Danny. Everyone in the team knows just how hard he works and it’s no coincidence that he’s been part of some our best stage race performances,” said team principal Dave Brailsford.

“He is a great personality to have in the squad and as we continue to target success he is undoubtedly going to be a key asset.”