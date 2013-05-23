Video: Pate weighs in on his third Giro d'Italia

Danny Pate (Sky) in action during stage 16 of the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti)

Veteran pro Danny Pate (Sky) is nearing the end of the third Giro d'Italia of his 14-year career and the Colorado Springs, Colorado native has been doing yeoman's work for his team's general classification hopefuls. While Tour champion Bradley Wiggins has quit the race, Sky's Rigoberto Uran currently sits third overall with three stages on his preferred mountainous terrain yet to come this coming Thursday through Saturday.

Speaking to Cyclingnews after the Giro's 17th stage on Wednesday, Pate weighs in on his Giro d'Italia experience this year - a race with seemingly more than its share of inclement weather. The 34-year-old American, a former U23 time trial world champion, also speaks about his approach to Thursday's mountain time trial as well as his race schedule for the remainder of the 2013 season.

Find out more by clicking on the video below: