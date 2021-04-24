Team DSM, Parkhotel Valkenburg team out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège with COVID-19 cases

The women's Parkhotel Valkenburg and Team DSM squads will not be on the start line of Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

"After undergoing all regular pre-race COVID-19 tests, a member of the team returned a positive test," Team DSM announced on Saturday.

"A decision has been made by the team to completely withdraw their Women’s program ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège tomorrow, in order to protect the race bubble; a decision that the UCI and ASO support after being informed. All team members feel well and show no symptoms, and more tests will decide further race participations."

Juliette Labous, Floortje Mackaij, Esmee Peperkamp, Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann and Liane Lippert were on the provisional start list for DSM.

The Dutch Parkhotel Valkenburg team had several COVID-19 positives within the organisation, according to Cyclingonline.nl.

Two staff members and a rider did not have symptoms but tested positive for the coronavirus, while other staff and riders who had been in close contact with them were put in quarantine as a precaution to prevent the virus from circulating in the team's 'bubble'.

Julia van Bokhoven, Nina Buijsman, Pien Limpens, Lieke Nooijen, Marit Raaijmakers and Kirstie van Haaften had been on the provisional start list.

Cyclingnews will bring you live coverage of the women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège from start to finish on Sunday - see the race home for the latest news and details of the race. Want to watch? How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 – live TV and streaming