Team Profile
Liv Racing Xstra
Related Articles
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.