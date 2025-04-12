Paris-Roubaix Femmes live stream – where to watch online and on TV today

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes today to see the best riders in the world battling it out over the cobblestones for one of the newest but most prestigious titles in women's cycling, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes may only be four years old but given the enormity and history of the men's race, it has instantly made itself one of the biggest fixtures on the women's calendar, and the 2025 edition today is set to be a cracker.

World champion Lotte Kopecky is out to defend her title, but she'll be up against a strong list of contenders that includes the Visma-Lease a Bike duo of Marianne Vos – the most successful rider in the sport's history – and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot – the Frenchwoman who has a wealth of off-road experience.

The race route is 148.5 kiometres long, starting in Denain and covering 17 cobblestone sectors – including the five-star Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre – before finishing in the iconic Roubaix velodrome.

You can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes all over the world, and for free in numerous countries, including Australia – we have all the details below.

Where to watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Saturday, April 12.

You'll get more coverage if you watch online – the Discovery+ coverage of Paris-Roubaix Femmes starts at 12:45pm BST and runs through to 5pm BST.

If you watch your cycling online, Paris-Roubaix Femmes is on TNT Sports 4, running from 1:15pm BST until 4:30pm BST.

Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

What channel is Paris-Roubaix Femmes on in the USA and Canada?

USA: Those in the US can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes today on Peacock, the streaming platform operated by Tour de France rights-holder NBC. Prices start from $7.99 a month.

Canada: Flobikes has the rights to Paris-Roubaix Femmes in Canada, but not in the US. Plans start from $39.99 a month.

Coverage of Paris-Roubaix Femmes in North America starts from 8:40am EDT.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix in Australia?

Paris-Roubaix Femmes will be broadcast in Australia by SBS.

The race will be on SBS Viceland and the SBS On Demand streaming service. Coverage starts at 11:40pm AEDT.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes for free?

Yes, Paris-Roubaix Femmes is being shown by several free-to-air broadcasters today – they are as follows...

Australia: If you're in Australia then you're in luck – SBS has the rights to Paris-Roubaix Femmes, which you can watch for free on SBS Viceland or the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

France: The host country has live coverage of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on public channel France 3 and the FranceTV streaming platform.

Belgium: Do you speak Flemish or French? Paris-Roubaix Femmes is on VRT1 / VRT Max / Sporza website website for those in Flanders, and RTBF / Auvio for those in Wallonia.

Italy: Head to RAI 2, or RAI Play if you want to watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes online in Italy.

Netherlands: NOS has the rights to Paris-Roubaix Femmes, available on NPO Start.

Spain: Paris-Roubaix Femmes is not on TV but is online at RTVE Play.

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Paris-Roubaix Femmes is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

What time is Paris-Roubaix Femmes on?

Race start: 13:10 local (CET) / 12:10 BST / 07:10 EDT / 22:10 AEDT

Race finish (approx): 16:45 CET / 15:45 BST / 10:45 EDT / 01:45 AEDT (Sunday)