Paris-Roubaix Femmes live stream – where to watch online and on TV today

By published

All the broadcast information for the women's race at Paris-Roubaix on April 12

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 06 LR Pfeiffer Georgi of The United Kingdom and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime and Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike compete during the 4th ParisRoubaix Femmes 2024 a 1485km one day race from Denain to Roubaix on UCIWWT April 06 2024 in Roubaix France Photo by Etienne Garnier PoolGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes today to see the best riders in the world battling it out over the cobblestones for one of the newest but most prestigious titles in women's cycling, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Key information

► Date: Saturday, April 12

► Category: Women's WorldTour

Start time: 12:10pm BST / 7:10am EDT / 10:10pm AEDT

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US) |FloBikes (Canada) | SBS (Aus) 

Free streaming: SBS On Demand (Australia) plus multiple European countries (see below)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.