Pan American Continental Cyclocross Championships return to Cincinnati

The second Pan American Continental Cyclocross Championships will return to Covington, Kentucky, this weekend as part of the Cincinnati Cyclocross Festival, a two-day event that features the C1 Kingswood Park race on Saturday and the Pan Am championships on Sunday.

Last year's inaugural championships offered titles to the elite women, U23 men, U23 women and junior men. This year's race will throw elite men into the mix. Katie Compton won the 2014 women's title.

Kingswood hosted the warmup event for the 2013 Cyclocross World Championships in Louisville, which was won by reigning World Champion Niels Albert. An all-new course has been laid out this year for defending champion Jeremy Powers. Other men expected for the start line over the two days of racing include Stephen Hyde, Logan Owen Ryan Trebon, Curtis White, Jamey Driscoll, Geoff Kabush and Danny Summerhill.

Women's Kingswood winner Katerina Nash will not be on hand this year, leaving favourites Compton, Kaitie Antonneau, Elle Anderson, Amanda Miller, Georgia Gould, Meredith Miller, and new Canadian Champion Michael Dyck to battle for the win.

Under-23 and junior fields for both the men and women also look promising. Last year's Pan Am U23 Champion Curtis White will take on 2014 podium companions Logan Owen and Drew Dillman.

The women's U23 race could be the most interesting battle, with double World Junior Road Champion silver medalist Emma White and Ellen Noble the heavy favourites. Local racer Chloe Dygert, junior World Champion in the time trial and road race and recent winner at the OVCX Storm cyclo-cross race, is also a likely starter. In the junior men's race, Cincinnati's Spencer Petrov will face Colorado phenom Gage Hecht.

