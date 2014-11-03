Video: Watts on Pan American Cyclo-cross Championship

Image 1 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Continental Championship at Devou Park (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Maghalie Rochette (Luna) wins the under-23 women's title (Image credit: Joel Quimby) Image 3 of 3 Curtis White tops the U23 men's podium (Image credit: Mitch Graham)

The newly established Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships brought the points of the continental title to the Americas, thanks to race technical liaison Brook Watts.

In this video interview, Watts explained why he fought to bring a continental championship to Ohio, where it was held on Sunday for the elite and U23 women, and U23 and junior men.

Watts is confident that next year, the elite men's field will be added to the continental championships, making the points gained in these races even more important. He also responded to some criticisms that the race lacked participants from outside the USA and Canada. He expects the sport to continue to grow and expand in Central and South America.

