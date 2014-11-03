Video: Watts on Pan American Cyclo-cross Championship
Significance of newly established continental champs to increase
The newly established Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships brought the points of the continental title to the Americas, thanks to race technical liaison Brook Watts.
In this video interview, Watts explained why he fought to bring a continental championship to Ohio, where it was held on Sunday for the elite and U23 women, and U23 and junior men.
Watts is confident that next year, the elite men's field will be added to the continental championships, making the points gained in these races even more important. He also responded to some criticisms that the race lacked participants from outside the USA and Canada. He expects the sport to continue to grow and expand in Central and South America.
