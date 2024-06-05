Pan Am Championships and USCX races part of US Cyclocross National Series in 2024
11 weekends of racing begin September 7-8 at new Englewood CX in Wisconsin
USA Cycling announced an 11-event lineup for the 2024 Cyclocross National Series, which will include the Pan American Continental Championships on November 3 in Missoula, Montana.
The series replicates the former Professional Cyclocross calendar (ProCX), retaining a selection of UCI-inscripted races - six of them category 1 - to provide points for domestic rankings among elite men and elite women.
"The Cyclocross National Series showcases some of the most respected cyclocross races in the country. Each location features unique and challenging courses that will provide racers the chance to demonstrate their skills and strength,” said Kyle Knott, USA Cycling's Director of National Events.
Englewood CX in Wisconsin serves as the opening event on the calendar, September 7-8 and is the only new weekend of UCI races on the calendar. The compilation of events concludes at North Carolina Grand Prix in Hendersonville, North Carolina on November 23-24.
Thunder CX and Nash Dash return for a second season, all races as C2. Thunder CX takes place at the same venue in Missoula, Montana that will be used the following day for the Pan American Championships.
Last year Caroline Mani of Canada won the women’s overall of the season-long US cyclocross series, while Curtis White took the men’s overall on his home turf.
Among 11 weekends across three months, a stretch of four events double for points in the Trek USCX series, which provides a $15,000 season-ending prize purse for elite divisions.
The second stop of the National Series, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross, is the opener for USCX on September 14-15. The next three consecutive weekends - Rochester Cyclocross in New York, Charm City Cross in Maryland, Trek CX Cup in Wisconsin - complete the USCX schedule, all four events offering a combination of C1/C2 races.
The USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships will return to Louisville, Kentucky two weeks following the North Carolina Grand Prix. The schedule of events from December 9-15, 2024 is yet to be announced.
2024 Cyclocross National Series schedule
* denotes part of USCX series
- September 7-8 - Englewood CX (C2) at Fall River, Wisconsin
- September 14-15 - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross* (C1/C2) at Roanoke, Virginia
- September 21-22 - Rochester Cyclocross* (C1/C2) at Rochester, New York
- September 28-29 - Charm City Cross (C1/C2)* at Baltimore, Maryland
- October 5-6 - Trek CX Cup* (C1/C2) at Waterloo, Wisconsin
- October 12-13 - Major Taylor Cross Cup (C2) at Indianapolis, Indianapolis
- October 19-20 - Kings CX (C1/C2) at Mason, Ohio
- October 26-27 - Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (C1/C2) at Falmouth, Massachusets
- November 2-3 - -Thunder Cross (C2) and Pan American Continental Championships at Missoula, Montana
- November 16-17 - Nash Dash – EPTC CX (C2) at Hampton, Georgia
- November 23-24 - North Carolina Grand Prix (C2) at Hendersonville, North Carolina
