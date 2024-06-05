Pan Am Championships and USCX races part of US Cyclocross National Series in 2024

11 weekends of racing begin September 7-8 at new Englewood CX in Wisconsin

The elite men's race at the 2023 Pan American Cyclocross Championships
The elite men's race at the 2023 Pan American Cyclocross Championships (Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)
USA Cycling announced an 11-event lineup for the 2024 Cyclocross National Series, which will include the Pan American Continental Championships on November 3 in Missoula, Montana. 

The series replicates the former Professional Cyclocross calendar (ProCX), retaining a selection of UCI-inscripted races -  six of them category 1 - to provide points for domestic rankings among elite men and elite women.

