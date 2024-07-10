Opportunity grabbed with both hands as Niamh Fisher-Black gives New Zealand a Giro d'Italia Women stage win

By
published

'To finally take the stage victory like this... This is the best win of my career' says 23 year old SD Worx-Protime rider

TOANO ITALY JULY 09 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 3 a 113km stage from Sabbioneta to Toano 899m UCIWWT on July 09 2024 in Toano Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Niamh Fisher Black (SD Worx Protime) celebrates her first Giro d'Italia Women stage win, taking the top spot on stage 3 of the 2024 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) is a rider who is accustomed to breaking ground, having won the first ever U23 women's World Championship road race title in Wollongong in 2022 and now the rider from New Zealand has also made it to the top step of a Giro d'Italia Women stage podium.

After 35 editions, her nation has an individual stage winner at the Italian event and Fisher-Black has the well-timed confidence boost of having carved out a memorable victory at a race that long been a key event on the women's cycling calendar.

