Opportunity grabbed with both hands as Niamh Fisher-Black gives New Zealand a Giro d'Italia Women stage win

Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) is a rider who is accustomed to breaking ground, having won the first ever U23 women's World Championship road race title in Wollongong in 2022 and now the rider from New Zealand has also made it to the top step of a Giro d'Italia Women stage podium.

After 35 editions, her nation has an individual stage winner at the Italian event and Fisher-Black has the well-timed confidence boost of having carved out a memorable victory at a race that long been a key event on the women's cycling calendar.

"I am very happy with this win," said Fisher-Black after celebrating the stage 3 victory. "It is confirmation that things are going in the right direction with my evolution. The Olympics are coming up, so everyone is in top form. I had already achieved several places of honour in the Giro, but to finally take the stage victory like this... This is the best win of my career."



Fisher-Black carved out her fifth UCI race win and second Women's WorldTour victory – to add to the U23 world title she claimed by coming 12th in the combined elite and U23 women's road race – on the first summit finish of the Italian Grand Tour. The 12.5km category two ascent to Toano may have just been an opening volley for the climbers at the race, with bigger challenges such as Blockhaus to come, but Fisher Black made the most of her strength on the ascents by delivering a perfectly played hand.



While on the slopes of the final climb among the leading group of favourites, along with her teammate Lotte Kopecky, the 23-year-old quickly responded to an attack and then set down one of her own.

"Lotte (Kopecky] and I were in the perfect situation, two in front in a small group," said Fisher-Black. "I had a lot of confidence in Lotte's final sprint, so I knew everything before it was my responsibility."

"When Mavi Garcia attacked, I reacted and rode towards her when it just levelled out a bit. At the next steep stretch, I placed my attack and was alone in front. I tried to go as fast as possible as I was afraid they would come back.

"I saw an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands."



Three days into her fifth Giro d'Italia Women, Fisher-Black has completed her set of podium places, crossing the line six seconds ahead of the chasing bunch and adding a top step to the podium tally she began building on her very first appearance at the race. Kopecky also sprinted over the line ahead of her rivals in the chasing group, making it a 1-2 on the stage for the heavy-hitter packed team.



"I am very happy with this win by Niamh Fisher-Black," said Kopecky, who also finished second in the stage 2 sprint finish. "Everyone has told Niamh many times that she has to believe in herself and take her chances. She has done that today."



Fisher-Black is currently the top ranked rider from New Zealand among a talented pool of riders from a new generation, with compatriots Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Cannondale) and Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) also lining up at this year's edition of the Giro d'Italia Women.

There are more chances to make a mark in the upcoming climbing stages of the eight-stage race. Fisher-Black, after her victory, has shifted up to fifth place on the general classification – one minute back on the race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) – and into the mountain classification lead.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's not a goal in itself," said Fisher-Black of the polka dot jersey, "because I have even bigger goals in this Giro d'Italia. I want to ride a good final classification. That will be determined on the climbs, so I hope to do well on the climbs anyway and then I will automatically gather points for the mountain jersey."