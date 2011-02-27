On the start line at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Image 1 of 21 Wilfried Peeters looks happy to be here (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 21 Jeremy Hunt (Sky) rides to sign in (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 21 The Sky team will be looking to go one better than yesterday (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 21 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) is a big favourite and didn't race yesterday (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 21 The start line at Kuurne (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 21 No time to talk: Boonen skips the press and heads straight for the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 21 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 21 Devolder missed the moves yesterday and will be looking for a better result in Kuurne (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 21 The start line in Kuurne (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 21 Tom Boonen (Quickstep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 21 The Cofidis bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 21 Nico Mattan gives his opinion on what could be another exciting race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 21 The Cervelo bikes outside the Garmin bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 21 The Sky mechanics make sure that everything is just right for the riders (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 21 It's a dog's life (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 21 Alan Pieper and Peter Van Petegem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 21 Russell Downing (Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 21 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) will ride in support of Farrar today (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 21 Flecha talks about yesterday's action (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 21 Daniel Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo) is hoping to make the team for Flanders and Roubaix (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 21 Filippo Pozzato can win from a small group and on his own (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The opening weekend of racing in Belgium continues today with the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne race. Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was raced under pouring rain but it was dry and windy as the riders rolled out from the start for the 193km race around Western Flanders.

The wind could play a key part in the race, sparking echelons and splits in the peloton and helping or hindering any breakaways. The race also climbs the Oude Kwaremont, Kruisberg, Kanarieberg and the Tiegemberg, making it a real semi-classic and a taste of what is to come in April.

Last year Bobbie Traksel was a surprise but well deserved winner after being part of a three-rider attack that stayed away for most of the day. The move also included Rick Flens (Rabobank) and Ian Stannard (Team Sky), who finished second and third.

There were tired faces at the start line in Kuurne as riders got ready for their second taste of racing in Flanders but there were also some fresh faces as some teams swapped riders in their rosters. Garmin-Cervelo has made several strategic changes, with sprinter Tyler Farrar replacing world champion as team leader. Will that give the American an advantage? We’ll find out later today.

Cyclingnews has live coverage of the race here and there will be a full race report, photo galleries and rider interviews from the finish.

