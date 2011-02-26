On the start line at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 35 Omega Pharma Lotto were the first team to arrive (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 35 Race director Peter Van Petegem won the race three times (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 35 Adam Blythe will be a key member of the Lotto team today and will look after Gilbert for as long as possible (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 35 Tom Boonen was given a warm applause from the Belgian public (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 35 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 35 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is one of the favourites for today's race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 35 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 35 Ian Stannard and Jeremy Hunt (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 35 Tom Boonen has never won this race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 35 Kevin Van Impe with the press (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 35 It's Dominic Klemme! (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 35 Kurt-Asle Arvesen and Edvald Boasson Hagen will be key to Sky's chances today (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 35 Flecha and Hayman have raced together for several seasons, first at Rabobank and now at Sky (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 35 Johan Van Summeren and Andreas Klier talk tactics (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 35 Riders huddle together at the start in Gent (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 35 The start line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 35 Gilbert has won the race twice (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 35 Marcel Sieberg finished in the top ten last year when at HTC (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 35 Young fans hold the pro bikes during the sign in (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 35 The Omega Pharma Lotto bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 35 Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) will aim to win his third title (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 35 Weltz will direct Garmin-Cervelo today (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 35 Sergeant and Redant catch up (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 35 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 35 The Marcus Burghardt fan club brave the wet conditions (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 35 The BMC bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 35 Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek) has the climbs marked on his stem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 35 There's no way you miss the Europcar team bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 35 The Netapp bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 35 Dominique Rollin (FDJ) is looking forward to a tough race and even tougher conditions (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 34 of 35 Cyclingnews catch up with Eisel (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 35 of 35 Last year's winner Juan Antonio Flecha (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Belgian cycling season is officially underway. 171 riders have left the centre of Ghent for to tackle the nine climbs and nine sections of pave that make up the 204.4km Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race.

It was raining in Ghent at the start but that will only add to the excitement and drama of the first race of the year on the twisting country roads of Flanders.

The 66th edition of the 'Omloop' began at 11:30, with the women’s race starting a few minutes before. Both races will finish back in Ghent’s St Peter’s Square later today.

The men’s start list includes almost all the best classics riders in the sport with only Fabian Cancellara and Heinrich Haussler and Tyler Farrar missing from the start list. The first two are saving themselves for later in the spring, while Farrar will focus on Sunday’s Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne race on Sunday, as world champion Thor Hushovd leads the Garmin-Cervelo team in Omloop.

Cyclingnews was at the start to capture the special atmosphere of Flemish cycling with a unique photo gallery.

There is also live coverage of the race throughout the day, and a full race report, racing photograph gallery and rider interviews after the finish.

