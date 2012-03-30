Omega Pharma-QuickStep with “110 options” for Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won Gent-Wevelgem for the third time in his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 3 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) en route to the overall victory in Driedaagse de Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) hoists the trophy for his win in De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) during the Flanders recon (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Wilfried Peeters of Omega Pharma-QuickStep has a luxury problem, with at least three riders on his team who might win the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. “We want as many riders in the finale as possible,” he told sporza.be.

The team has a stunning 23 wins so far this season, with five of them coming in the last ten days. Niki Terpstra opened the streak by winning Dwars Door Vlaanderen, followed by Tom Boonen's wins in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem. Sylvain Chavanel topped things off by winning the closing time trial of the Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde to take the overall win.

Chavanel had not been feeling well earlier, which affected his performance n Paris-Nice and kept him out of Milan-San Remo. His health problems “are completely behind him,” Peeters said.

Boonen is going into Sunday's race as top favourite and team captain, but his teammates will also be very present. Peeters likes that. “I prefer a team that is strong in with.”

How might the race go, and what will the team plan? “There are 110 scenarios for Sunday. I have something in mind and Saturday night we will sit around the table. We obviously want as many riders in the finals as possible and want to make no mistakes.

"The course is also a factor. This is new for everyone," Peeters added. “"For now it is conjecture what the course will be like. Before, you knew: we take 50 (riders) to the Muur (van Geraardsbergen) and break it open. Now that can happen anywhere."