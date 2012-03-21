Terpstra victorious at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Stunning solo victory for Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider
Niki Terpstra produced an astonishing solo performance at Dwars door Vlaanderen this afternoon, riding away from a breakaway to have victory all but sewn up with 20km to go in the famous old Flemish semi-classic.
Terpstra was chased home by his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Sylvain Chavanel and Project 1t4i's Koen De Kort, but neither rider ever threatened the winner, who finished a minute ahead.
“Some will say that winning here is not a big fish but to me it’s a nice greasy fish,” Terpstra said. “Having Sylvain with me in the breakaway was a major benefit. Today I felt great, especially when realizing that the others were suffering big time. After the bad luck from last year I finally feel lucky again and I hope the best is yet to come.”
Dwars door Vlaanderen features as the first in a series of one-day Spring Classics. The winner from last year – Nick Nuyens – went on to win the Tour of Flanders later that month. “That’s a race on another level with stronger teams that include all team leaders, like we will have Tom Boonen,” Terpstra said.
After two hours of racing at nearly 50 km/h the first serious breakaway group was formed when reaching the first hellingen. Thirteen riders gathered a lead of a minute in no time. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team launched a counter-attack through Chavanel and Terpstra.
They bridged up with the breakaway group at the cobbles of the Haaghoek, with the peloton following on their heels. A rapid acceleration from Chavanel when approaching the fourth hill of the day, the Berendries, resulted in a new formation of the breakaway group - with only seven riders surviving the punch from Chavanel. The group consisted of Chavanel, Terpstra, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Vincent Jerome (Europcar), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, le credit en ligne).
Vacansoleil-DCM and then Garmin-Barracuda kept the gap around one and a half minutes to the peloton when tackling a series of climbs. When approaching the Oude Kwaremont the gap dropped down to 1:10 while the co-operation in front got disturbed. “It wasn’t pre-planned. I wanted to ride the Kwaremont in front, and then halfway up it Niki made the acceleration. At that point he was a little bit stronger than me and he took the initiative to attack,” Chavanel said.
Terpstra and Wallays powered away at the top of the iconic climb and the duo quickly gained a lead of 20 seconds at the foot of the Paterberg. Terpstra dropped Wallays in front, while further back Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) blasted away in the peloton, dropping Filippo Pozzato. “I showed that I was good but on my own it wasn’t possible to get to the front. We didn’t get a lot of information on how far the breakaway was but with Chavanel and Terpstra in there I knew it was going to become difficult for us,” Vanmarcke said.
On the wide roads after the Paterberg Terpstra led the race solo while building a big gap over Wallays. The chasing group with Chavanel didn’t have the punch to get close to the Dutchman. “I just controlled behind in the finale. I was a bit worried that he might have gone too far from the line because there was the Paterberg to come afterwards too. I just controlled Maarten Wynants behind. I think he was the strongest of the group behind. He accelerated on the Paterberg so I went with him,” Chavanel said.
Further back Vanmarcke waited for four new chasers Jens Keukeleire, Koen de Kort, Alexandre Pichot and Filippo Pozzato to catch up. Terpstra headed into the last 20 kilometers with a lead of 45 seconds over Wallays, more than a minute over the Chavanel group and nearly three minutes over the peloton.
Wallays struggled to maintain his lead over the chasing pack and just over the penultimate climb, the Holstraat at 16km from the finish in Waregem, he was caught back by the six. At the same time the Vanmarcke group bridged up as well, creating a group of twelve chasers at 1:20 from leader Terpstra. They failed to provide a serious chase on Terpstra and from a long way out it was clear that he would be the winner of the 67th Dwars door Vlaanderen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:29:36
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:47
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|4
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|5
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|6
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:00
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:05
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:26
|14
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|17
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Nor) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|30
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|40
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|42
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|45
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|49
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|52
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|60
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|73
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|75
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|78
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|80
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|82
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|87
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|88
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|90
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|91
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Matthew Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
