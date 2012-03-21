Trending

Terpstra victorious at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Stunning solo victory for Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider

Image 1 of 50

Thomas Vaitkus has to check his number before signing in for Dwars door Vlaanderen

Thomas Vaitkus has to check his number before signing in for Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 50

Terpstra's solo effort in the closing stages left the spectators breathless

Terpstra's solo effort in the closing stages left the spectators breathless
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

It was a good day for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, who took the first two places

It was a good day for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, who took the first two places
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (left) finished in sixth place

Filippo Pozzato (left) finished in sixth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 50

Niki Terpstra had nearly a minute on the chasers and had plenty of time to celebrate his Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

Niki Terpstra had nearly a minute on the chasers and had plenty of time to celebrate his Dwars door Vlaanderen victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Niki Terpstra soloed to the win in the Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra soloed to the win in the Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Sylvain Chavanel, Niki Terpstra and Koen de Kort on the podium of Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Sylvain Chavanel, Niki Terpstra and Koen de Kort on the podium of Dwars Door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti heads up Movistar's Belgian classics team

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti heads up Movistar's Belgian classics team
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 50

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 50

Alaiksandr Kuschynsky (Katusha)

Alaiksandr Kuschynsky (Katusha)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 50

Chavanel, Terpstra and De Kort on the podium

Chavanel, Terpstra and De Kort on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil) signs in

Dutch champion Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil) signs in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 50

Kris Boeckmans still showing some scars from the early season of racing

Kris Boeckmans still showing some scars from the early season of racing
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 50

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 50

Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 50

Oscar Freire signs in for Dwars door Vlaanderen

Oscar Freire signs in for Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 50

Jens Keukeleire (Greenedge) was in the Dwars door Vlaanderen breakaway

Jens Keukeleire (Greenedge) was in the Dwars door Vlaanderen breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 50

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 50

Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Gerald Ciolek (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 50

Filippo Pozzato interviewed at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Filippo Pozzato interviewed at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 50

Tyler Farrar is interviewed at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen

Tyler Farrar is interviewed at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 50

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Rabobank was aggressive in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Rabobank was aggressive in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 50

Stuart O'Grady (Greenedge) attacks

Stuart O'Grady (Greenedge) attacks
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 50

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) in the chasing peloton

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) in the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 50

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) follows the moves in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) follows the moves in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 50

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks over the cobbles in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks over the cobbles in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 50

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks his breakaway companions

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale) attacks his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 50

Europcar's Alexandre Pichot leads the break

Europcar's Alexandre Pichot leads the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 50

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) leads the escape group in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) leads the escape group in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 50

The breakaway with Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) at front

The breakaway with Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) at front
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 50

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) came home in 50th place

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) came home in 50th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Vacansoleil-DCM riders working together

Vacansoleil-DCM riders working together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

A Lotto rider attacks from the peloton

A Lotto rider attacks from the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 50

Oscar Freire (Katusha) finished in 97th place

Oscar Freire (Katusha) finished in 97th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

A jubilant Niki Terpstra on the podium

A jubilant Niki Terpstra on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Riders observe a moment of silence for victims of a Swiss bus crash

Riders observe a moment of silence for victims of a Swiss bus crash
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 50

Riders observe a moment of silence for victims of a Swiss bus crash

Riders observe a moment of silence for victims of a Swiss bus crash
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 50

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) atop the podium

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) atop the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 50

Sylvain Chavenel and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Sylvain Chavenel and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: AFP)

Niki Terpstra produced an astonishing solo performance at Dwars door Vlaanderen this afternoon, riding away from a breakaway to have victory all but sewn up with 20km to go in the famous old Flemish semi-classic.

Terpstra was chased home by his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Sylvain Chavanel and Project 1t4i's Koen De Kort, but neither rider ever threatened the winner, who finished a minute ahead.

“Some will say that winning here is not a big fish but to me it’s a nice greasy fish,” Terpstra said. “Having Sylvain with me in the breakaway was a major benefit. Today I felt great, especially when realizing that the others were suffering big time. After the bad luck from last year I finally feel lucky again and I hope the best is yet to come.”

Dwars door Vlaanderen features as the first in a series of one-day Spring Classics. The winner from last year – Nick Nuyens – went on to win the Tour of Flanders later that month. “That’s a race on another level with stronger teams that include all team leaders, like we will have Tom Boonen,” Terpstra said.

After two hours of racing at nearly 50 km/h the first serious breakaway group was formed when reaching the first hellingen. Thirteen riders gathered a lead of a minute in no time. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team launched a counter-attack through Chavanel and Terpstra.

They bridged up with the breakaway group at the cobbles of the Haaghoek, with the peloton following on their heels. A rapid acceleration from Chavanel when approaching the fourth hill of the day, the Berendries, resulted in a new formation of the breakaway group - with only seven riders surviving the punch from Chavanel. The group consisted of Chavanel, Terpstra, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Vincent Jerome (Europcar), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, le credit en ligne).

Vacansoleil-DCM and then Garmin-Barracuda kept the gap around one and a half minutes to the peloton when tackling a series of climbs. When approaching the Oude Kwaremont the gap dropped down to 1:10 while the co-operation in front got disturbed. “It wasn’t pre-planned. I wanted to ride the Kwaremont in front, and then halfway up it Niki made the acceleration. At that point he was a little bit stronger than me and he took the initiative to attack,” Chavanel said.

Terpstra and Wallays powered away at the top of the iconic climb and the duo quickly gained a lead of 20 seconds at the foot of the Paterberg. Terpstra dropped Wallays in front, while further back Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) blasted away in the peloton, dropping Filippo Pozzato. “I showed that I was good but on my own it wasn’t possible to get to the front. We didn’t get a lot of information on how far the breakaway was but with Chavanel and Terpstra in there I knew it was going to become difficult for us,” Vanmarcke said.

On the wide roads after the Paterberg Terpstra led the race solo while building a big gap over Wallays. The chasing group with Chavanel didn’t have the punch to get close to the Dutchman. “I just controlled behind in the finale. I was a bit worried that he might have gone too far from the line because there was the Paterberg to come afterwards too. I just controlled Maarten Wynants behind. I think he was the strongest of the group behind. He accelerated on the Paterberg so I went with him,” Chavanel said.

Further back Vanmarcke waited for four new chasers Jens Keukeleire, Koen de Kort, Alexandre Pichot and Filippo Pozzato to catch up. Terpstra headed into the last 20 kilometers with a lead of 45 seconds over Wallays, more than a minute over the Chavanel group and nearly three minutes over the peloton.

Wallays struggled to maintain his lead over the chasing pack and just over the penultimate climb, the Holstraat at 16km from the finish in Waregem, he was caught back by the six. At the same time the Vanmarcke group bridged up as well, creating a group of twelve chasers at 1:20 from leader Terpstra. They failed to provide a serious chase on Terpstra and from a long way out it was clear that he would be the winner of the 67th Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:29:36
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:47
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
4Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
5Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
6Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:00
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:05
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
14Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
15Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:06
17Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
21Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
22Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Nor) Team Saxo Bank
28Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
30Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
33Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
35Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
37Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Nikolai Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
39Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
40Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
42Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
49Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
52Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
57Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
60Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
62Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
63Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
64Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
65Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
67Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Cervelo
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech p/b C10
72Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
73Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
75Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
77Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
78Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
79Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
80Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
82Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
85Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
87Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
88Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
90Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
91Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
100Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Matthew Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
105Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:13

