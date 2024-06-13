Olympics: Kristin Faulkner named to USA's track cycling team for Paris

Chloé Dygert, Jen Valente, Lily Williams, Olivia Cummins round out women's endurance team

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale)
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Kristin Faulkner's Olympic dream became reality on Thursday when she was nominated for the country's track cycling team for Paris. The EF Education-Cannondale rider was the top contender to earn an automatic selection for USA Cycling's Olympic road team but missed the bid by 11 seconds when triathlete Taylor Knibb won the national championship time trial.

Faulkner persisted, heading directly from Charleston, West Virginia, after winning the national championship road race to USA Cycling's track cycling camp in Belgium, where she proved herself to the selectors.

