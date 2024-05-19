Kristen Faulkner not giving up on Olympic dream, turns focus to track after winning US road race title

By
published

Triathlete Knibb's automatic selection raises conundrum for Paris road race, but a replacement could come from track team

Kristen Faulkner
Kristen Faulkner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making Team USA for the Paris Olympics has been an uphill battle for Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale), but the Alaskan is not giving up yet.

On Wednesday, Faulkner came short of earning an automatic bid for the Olympics in the individual time trial when she came second to triathlete Taylor Knibb, who claimed the ticket to Paris, by 11 seconds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.