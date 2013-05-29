Olympic omnium champion Hansen signs with Garmin Sharp

Image 1 of 6 The fourth place finisher at U23 time trial Worlds - Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Race leader Dylan Van Baarle waits for the start in Roudnice nad Labem. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 3 of 6 Stage 7 winner Lasse Norman Hansen (Blue Water Cycling) (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 4 of 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in the individual pursuit, showing some of the talent that won him the Olympic Omnium gold in London earlier this year (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) takes a victory lap after winning the inaugural Olympic omnium. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 6 The men's omnium field contests the 30km points race, won by Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark). (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Lasse Norman Hansen has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Garmin Sharp squad for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Team manager Jonathan Vaughters confirmed the signing via Twitter however it is not yet know if the 2012 Danish Cyclist of the Year will step into the ProTeam during the later part of this year.

Vaughters retweeted rider management company Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) International's tweet: "Official: @Lasse_Norman Hansen will race with WT Garmin-Sharp next year. The Olympic Champion Omnium signed for two years with @Vaughters!."

Hansen is best known for his gold medal performance in the omnium at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and fell two-seconds short of the podium at the World Championships for the under-23 time trial.

The Dane has spent the past two seasons riding for the Continental team Blue Water Cycling, picking up victories at the An Post Ras in 2012 and the 1.2 GP Herning, under-23 Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn - Frankfurt and Tour de Berlin TT this season. Despite stating he wasn't ready to become a professional shortly after his Olympic victory, the 21-year-old signalled that his move to the professional ranks would likely come in 2014.

"I've not signed a contract but I have a lot of different teams interested. I'll stay in the U23s so I can do the Worlds again next year (2013). The goal is to win next year. I will then do the track again. For the road, I think I'll stay with a Danish Continental team," said Hansen shortly after finishing fourth in the U23 World Championships TT.

Given his earlier comments it is thought Hansen will remain in the under-23 ranks until after the completion of the UCI Road World Championships in late September.

Two-time Olympia's Tour winner Van Baarle to WorldTour

Rabobank Development Team rider Dylan van Baarle is also join Hansen at Garmin Sharp on a two-year deal starting in 2014, according to a release by SEG International.

Van Baarle most recently won a stage on the his way to defending his 2012 title at the Olympia's Tour - an important stage race that assisted the likes of Thomas Dekker (Garmin Sharp), Jetse Bol (Blanco), Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Lars Boom (Blanco) launch their respective WorldTour careers.

"I see this contract as a reward for my performance during this season," said Van Baarle. "Together with my agent I have considered different opportunities. The team of Jonathan Vaughters gave me the best feeling, and I am very proud to become part of this professional team. With Garmin-Sharp, I will get the chance to develop myself in a classic, and GC rider in short stage races."