Lasse Norman Hansen named Danish Cyclist of the Year

Image 1 of 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) knows his 1km time trial result earned him the omnium gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) bounced back from a crash in the omnium scatch race to finish sixth in the penultimate event. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) in the individual pursuit, showing some of the talent that won him the Olympic Omnium gold in London earlier this year (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Track star Lasse Norman Hansen has been named Cyclist of the Year 2012 in Denmark. The 20-year-old won gold in the 2012 London Olympics, as well as two gold medals at this weekend's World Cup in Glasgow.

“It's f**king great to get this award and really great to be recognized for my results,” he said at the ceremony in Copenhagen on Monday, according to the Danish Cycling Union website.

Hansen won the debut omnium in the Olympics, which combines six events into one title. He won in a dramatic fashion, as he crashed in the scratch race, but came back to take the title with an outstanding time in the 1000 meter time trial.

He repeated his win in the omnium last weekend at the World Cup and also won gold in the individual pursuit. Earlier this year he won bronze in World Cup omnium, and finished fifth in the team pursuit at the Olympics.

The other nominees for the award were Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan), Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), mountain biker Annika Langvad and 2012 national road champion Sebastian Lander.