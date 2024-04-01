Now for Paris-Roubaix: Flanders winner Mathieu van der Poel trains in Spain for Hell of the North

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

World Champion could complete Classics campaign at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Paris-Roubaix 2023: Mathieu van der Poel wins
Paris-Roubaix 2023: Mathieu van der Poel wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few hours after he won a third Tour of Flanders with a spectacular solo breakaway, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was already on a flight to Spain en route to half a week's worth of warm-weather training as the initial part of his final build-up for Paris-Roubaix.

Van der Poel caught the plane late on Sunday evening and his initial plan is to remain in Spain until Thursday evening, when he’ll head back north for the Queen of the Classics and a defence of his 2023 title.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.