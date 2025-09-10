'Not a great combination'- Vuelta a España protests and major team changes make for tough job market for contractless riders

By published

Uncertainty over Vuelta's final stages provides an added challenge as riders look for opportunities to shine

Eduardo Sepulveda follows an attack during stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much has been made of how the ongoing protests and stage suspensions in the Vuelta a España is affecting the GC battle with the partial cancellation of two key hilly stages, to Bilbao and Castro de Herville, removing two potential scenarios for showdowns in the overall.

But dig a bit further down into the overall classification and there are others in the Vuleta peloton rueing the loss of arguably an even more serious opportunity - their chances to secure a contract for next season.

Lotto rider Eduardo Sepulveda, still looking for a team for 2026, tells Cyclingnews that other circumstances, like the proposed Intermarché-Wanty-Lotto merger, have also compounded the difficulties of his finding an employer for next year. And now, the ongoing uncertainty over whether the Vuelta will even finish in Madrid means yet more chances to shine, potentially going up in smoke.

Sepulveda is suffering the indirect consequences, too, of the fusion of his current team, Lotto, with Intermarché-Wanty in 2026. Factor in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Arkéa-B&B Hotels, and the job market is looking increasingly challenging.

As Cyclingnews has ascertained separately from team sources, Lotto's current management are very satisfied with how Sepulveda has performed this year. Indeed, his future with the team was pretty much guaranteed, the Argentinian said, until the fusion with Intermarché-Wanty was announced.

"It seemed like my position would be secure, but now these aren't the best times to look for something," Sepulveda - who joined Lotto in 2023, but whose pro career stretches back to 2013 and racing with Bretagne-Séche - points out. "I'll keep trying, though, and I've got Il Lombardia and Guangxi on my calendar as well. But by then it could be too late.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.