Nordhaug leaving Sky for Rabobank at end of season

Three years on from signing with Sky Procycling, Lars Petter Nordhaug and Rabobank have announced a two-year contract. Nordhaug will line up in the Dutch team’s colours for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The 28-year-old has shown his versatility in both one-day and stage races enough times this year to gain his attention from a number of teams.

"During my career, I’ve always looked up to the Rabobank team, now I’m very happy I can ride with the team.

"There were more teams interested in me. But Rabobank is a strong team with good riders, I really want to ride with them," he told Rabobsport.

Nordhaug began the 2012 season at the Challenge Majorca where he won the third day of racing in the Trofeo Deia. The Norwegian dropped his breakaway companions on the day’s final climb and soloed to the finish. He then went on to take fourth overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné and sixth at Vuelta al Pais Vasco. He wasn’t however, selected for his Sky team’s Giro d’Italia or Tour de France line-up.

"Sky is a great team, I was satisfied there, but I am ready to develop myself further.

"I hope I can contribute to the team in the classics in the Ardennes and in the competitions with shorter stages. I have showed myself with results, but I am also strong in helping other riders in the race. I hope I can fulfill that with Rabobank as well," he said.

Rabobank’s technical director Erik Breukink reiterated Nordhaug comments regarding the ability of this developing rider. His ability to finish high up in the classification during tougher stage races will certainly be a real asset to the Rabobank team.

"Lars Petter makes our team stronger in width. He is good on hilly terrain and in harder races. He can play a good role for the team in races with those conditions. He is a team player with a great deal of experience at the top," he said.

