Brown extends with Rabobank for one year

Graeme Brown extended his contract with Rabobank for another year. The Australian is one of the key lead-out men for sprinter Mark Renshaw. He has been with Rabobank since 2006.

Brown was happy to stay on with the Dutch team and work for countryman Renshaw.

"What we are doing is very good. We have already gone through a huge improvement. We are learning as much as possible about Mark (Renshaw) and trying to set up a train like they had at HTC,” Brown said on the team website.

“We have the riders, with Theo (Bos) and Mark as sprinters. We are getting better, it's a very nice process. I ride for seven years now for Rabobank, but this is the best.”

Renshaw was equally happy and said that Brown was a major force in the lead-out. "He is clever in the last kilometers. He understands the tactics, knows how to place and he has the power for the super fast last kilometers. We have ridden together a lot this year and he has made ​​great progress in his role in the lead-out. "